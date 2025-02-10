Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Look at 4-Year-Old Daughter Khai With Adorable New Photos
Gigi Hadid’s mini-me is growing up so fast that it’s almost unbelievable to think that just four years ago the little one was growing in her mother’s belly. Hadid took to Instagram to post a photo dump emphasizing the growth of her daughter, Khai, as well as a few flicks consisting of what the end of the year looked like for the supermodel.
Before she caught the flu that rendered her completely out of commission, the model and TV personality—who made her debut with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit in 2014 in New Jersey—was living her best life in an array of fantastic outfits. Some of the best ensembles she highlighted in this collection include her striped blue and white bralette and white bottoms outfit and her cozy yet stylish grey sweater look. And it wouldn't be a Hadid outfit dump if it didn't feature a corpcore look featuring a leather mini skirt and a black pinstriped suit jacket.
Although the bralette and leather mini skirt outfits are amazing in their own right, the most stylish of them all have to be her mustard yellow and red long-sleeve polo shirt that she paired with dark-wash jeans and black booties. This streetwear look complemented her daughter’s outfit exceptionally well as the adorable toddler matched her mother’s hue by donning red pants with her cherry-patterned skirt and matching top. Safe to say, with this mother-daughter ‘fit, it’s undeniably clear that style runs in this family.
Another flick that fans loved in this photo dump is one of Hadid’s daughter petting horses at a farm. However, this likely isn’t just any farm—rather, it might just be one of the family’s various ranches across the country.
When Hadid was dating the father of her child, Zayn Malik, the two made it a point to create a home away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood life, so the singer bought a farm full of animals.
“I’ve got chickens, got a couple of turtles, got dogs, cats,” Malik told Capital Breakfast in 2024. “Eventually going to branch out to making it a bit more of a proper farm when I have the time, but it’s a lot of work looking after loads of animals. I want horses eventually, I would like to get some horses, too.” He also noted that the farm is where he and his daughter bond.
“You have to be somewhat connected to your animals,” he added. “And I like to name [the animals], my daughter helps me with naming them now too so it’s fun.”
With ranches in locations like Pennsylvania and Texas, the Hadid family has many homes to relax in if they ever want to chill amongst nature and animals. The matriarch of the Hadid family, Yolanda, designed every aspect of the ranches, including a room inspired by her granddaughter Khai.
Whether it’s spending time petting horses or matching clothes with her supermodel mother, Hadid’s daughter is living the dream.