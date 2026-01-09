These Models Rocked the Red Carpet at ‘THR’ & Spotify’s Golden Week Nominees Night
SI Swimsuit models know how to work a camera, and last night, Jan. 8, a few of the brand’s notable names shared the spotlight on the red carpet for The Hollywood Reporter x Spotify’s Golden Week Nominees Night event. The gathering—which prefaces the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday—was hosted by some of Hollywood’s brightest stars, including Abbott Elementary castmates Janelle James and Quinta Brunson, as well as Marty Supreme standout Odessa A’zion.
Which models turned heads at the Thursday night event in West Hollywood? Check out the brand staples that showed up in style!
Chrissy Teigen
Joined on the carpet by her husband, John Legend, who performed some of his hit songs at the event, including his 2013 ballad “All of Me,” Teigen donned a mock-neck gown with three-quarter sleeves and a trendy bubble hem. The SI Swimsuit Legend, who made her debut with the brand in 2010, paired the all-black garment with closed-toed pumps, a two-toned striped bag and oversized gold hoops.
Ilona Maher
Maher—SI Swimsuit’s second-ever digital cover model—headed to the West Coast function in a chic, beaded mini dress. The Olympic rugby player arrived in a fuchsia gown covered with shiny, intricately stitched beads and paired the figure-hugging number with metallic silver heels, a layered drop necklace and gunmetal statement earrings. Her sisters and House of Maher podcast cohosts, Olivia and Adrianna, also joined the model in attendance.
Haley Kalil
Kalil won the brand’s first-ever Swim Search competition alongside Camille Kostek back in 2018, and graced the pages of SI Swimsuit every year from 2019 to 2021. On the carpet, the Minnesota native styled a plunging black gown with closed-toed boots, but our favorite part of her look was her cherry-red manicure, which broke up her otherwise monochromatic ensemble.
Sara Sampaio
We last saw Sampaio in the fold over a decade ago, when the Superman star ventured out on a road trip down Route 66 with fellow models Hannah Ferguson, Ariel Meredith and Ashley Smith for SI Swimsuit 2015. She channeled a regal energy on Thursday night’s carpet in a long-sleeve satin gown with lace detailing down its bodice and puffed long sleeves, and finished the look with gold jewelry, studded earrings and a crimson pout.