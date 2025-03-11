6 Gorgeous, Fierce Photos From Jena Sims’s SI Swimsuit Debut We’ll Always Love
The day Jena Sims delivered one-of-a-kind photos for her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut, there wasn’t a single doubt from anyone on set that she absolutely crushed it while posing in Mexico.
Despite being a rookie, Sims was a total natural in front of the camera, serving face, body and hair in every single photo. And, as if the flicks Yu Tsai captured weren’t brilliant enough, the model ensured every swimsuit she wore was as marvelous as the last, making this shoot even more memorable.
“Being a rookie, it just feels right,” Sims told the brand in 2024. “I have worked literally my entire life [for this]. This is my biggest goal ever since I was a little kid. I was so nervous flying here, but now that I’m here, I just feel so relaxed. I feel like I’m exactly where I need to be, and I feel like this is the beginning of such a huge new chapter of my life.”
Hard work certainly does pay off, which is why it's time to take a trip to the SI Swimsuit vault to take a quick gander at the six photos from Sims’s 2024 shoot that would make anyone swoon.
This coral-colored two-piece swimsuit did wonders for Sims’s complexion, bringing out that radiant glow her skin naturally possesses. Both parts of the ensemble are fitted perfectly to her toned physique in ways that allow her to be as confident as ever. Lastly, her long hair blowing majestically in the wind keeps this photo fun and free-spirited, securing this flick as an easy favorite.
The Becca Bikini ($59) in this snap above is from brand favorite Andi Bagus, home of many crochet items just as stunning as this one. If a little more persuasion was needed to reason with making this purchase, allow this photo of Sims to serve as the prime excuse.
A two-piece from Mikoh was the choice for the next photo we’re highlighting, and it’s safe to say it was a great one. Contrary to her lighter piece, this particular swimsuit is on the darker side with its dark brown base and gold animal print pattern scattered about the garments. Whether a lighter or darker swimsuit, both look awesome on Sims.
In this photo shoot, Sims doesn’t believe in partiality, which is why the love she gives for two-pieces is the same that she gives for one-piece swimsuits. Enter one of the best one-pieces she wore for this Mexico feature:
Be it the pose with the smooth waters in the background or the dark brown swimsuit from STAUD, the Georgia native embodies empowerment like no other in this next photo. She’s fierce and fearless with this look, two attributes that she wanted to come across—in not just this picture but the entire shoot.
“I believe in going for anything that you want. I went for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. I went for so many different jobs that I’ve booked and dream brands that I’ve worked with because I made the first move,” Sims divulged to the brand. “Don’t waste your good boob years sitting around. You’re only this young right now.”
Taking youth and life by the reigns is powerful advice, but that’s to be expected from someone as powerful as she is.
What’s better than one one-piece swimsuit? Two! Sims ran it back with another bodysuit look seen in the photo above, only this time, rather than being a single color, this particular piece incorporates different shades of brown. The mix-match tropical pattern keeps this photo as cheerful as she looks in this photo smiling from ear to ear. The suit comes from brand JOHANNA ORTIZ.
The look also channels a nice relaxing energy that can be felt through the image, showing that Sims just has that look that feels like a cool breeze on a hot afternoon.
A moment for these seashells, please! Island Swim created the look above (currently sold out) with nothing but innovation in mind, as it’s so unique. From the seashells coming together to close Sims’s bralette top to the seashells in the cutouts of the bikini bottom, every aspect truly stands out, begging to be paid attention to. And, once again, that brown just looks too good on her.
This swimsuit’s lovely shade of cream, seen above, is a splendid break from all the browns but is still an outstanding color to keep on track with the earthy atmosphere the feature gives.
Courtesy of Matthew Bruch, this ensemble consists of a wonderful off-the-shoulder swimsuit top with a matching buckle placed vertically in the middle. A high-waisted retro bikini bottom makes up the second half. Despite being full coverage at the top and bottom, Sims was extra alluring in this suit, flaunting her toned abs while exuding sophistication.
Every single look in her Mexico look, including these six, symbolize just how determined Sims was in pursuing her journey to work with SI Swimsuit. Fortunately, this go-getter let nothing stand in the way of achieving her dreams.
“Just do it. Don’t be scared about what your coworkers are going to say, what your next door neighbor, what your crazy aunt is going to say, what your mom and your dad and your brother and your sister are going to say, your dog.” Sims urges. “Just do it for you. Don’t do it for anybody else.”