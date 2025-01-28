Who Gets Grant’s First Impression Rose on ‘The Bachelor’ Season 29? What to Know About [SPOILER]
It’s time to jump back into the world of reality TV because The Bachelor is back with Season 29. The long-running ABC dating series puts one man looking for love in the spotlight as he dates multiple women determined to find his soulmate. Throughout the seasons, we’ve seen so many couples fall in love, fall apart and everything in between, and fans are so excited to start a new journey alongside lead Grant Ellis. The 31-year-old New Jersey native made his debut with the franchise on Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette last year and is now the second Black Bachelor in the show’s history.
Tonight, we’ll see Grant’s journey kick off, starting with 25 women he’ll meet and get to know. From the limo entrances to the first impression rose, the premiere of any Bachelor season is always very exciting and eventful, and we expect nothing less from the Jan. 27 episode. And this time around, there’s a bit of a twist with the lucky lady who receives the first rose. In addition to making a great first impression and getting confirmation she’ll be around for another week, she’ll also receive the first date of the season with Grant.
While speaking about the recipient of his first impression rose on Live With Kelly and Mark, Grant teased that this twist added “spice” to the premiere. Though the episode isn’t out yet, we do know the spoiler for who the woman in question is, thanks to TV and spoiler guru Reality Steve. Keep scrolling to find out.
Warning: Major spoilers for The Bachelor Season 29 are below.
Alexe Godin receives Grant’s first impression rose—and the first date
According to Reality Steve, contestant Alexe Godin from New Brunswick, Canada receives both Grant’s first impression rose and the first date of the season. The 27-year-old is described as a “small-town girl looking for a big-time love” which she hopes to find on The Bachelor. Growing up on a farm, Alexe has a love for animals. Her other hobbies include traveling, playing beach volleyball, spending time with friends and watching cooking competition shows.
For Alexe’s limo entrance, she really leans into her love for animals when bringing out a llama to the mansion. In a clip seen below, the pediatric speech therapist rolls up with her adorable pet named Linda, introducing her as her “no drama llama.” Grant seems to approve of this quirky yet hilarious grand gesture, telling Alexe, “And I’m a fan of no drama.”
Alexe is looking for “someone who is open-minded, hardworking and an all-around good human.” In addition to her job and hobbies, she is also fluent in French and, after checking out her Instagram account, could definitely book modeling gigs. Her page features beautiful traveling shots where she’s dressed in fabulous outfits like this one and looks undeniably stunning. See her page and give her a follow here.
“The woman who I gave the first impression rose to, she was funny, she was smart, charming,” Grant also shared with Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, without spoiling Alexe’s name. “I think that it was the right pick.”
We can’t wait to get to know Alexe and the rest of the contestants of The Bachelor Season 29. The premiere begins at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT tonight on ABC. New episodes stream the next day on Hulu.