Haley Cavinder Talks Decommitting From TCU, Returning to University of Miami With Twin Hanna
Of the Cavinder twins, Haley was the first to announce her return to basketball.
After four successful seasons as Division I basketball players, they jointly decided to step away from the game in the spring of 2023. They had just finished their senior season at the University of Miami, where they transferred together after playing three years at Fresno State. Collegiate basketball had brought them a platform, and they were ready to pursue other entrepreneurial ventures off the court.
For a while, that’s what they did—cultivated brand partnerships and continued to build their social media presence. But in November of 2023, Haley announced that she had decided to take her fifth year of eligibility, committing to TCU.
Hanna gave no indication of whether she would be joining her twin, who she had played basketball beside throughout her whole career. And, for a while, it seemed like she would stick to their post-grad plan (pursuing other entrepreneurial ventures beyond the court).
But then, in April of this year, Hanna announced she would be returning to Miami for the 2024-25 season. Less than a day passed before Haley, too, shared that she would be de-committing from TCU and joining her sister for their final year of basketball at Miami.
In some ways, it wasn’t an easy call for the athlete. “It [was] super hard because once you give another college your word,” she tells SI Swimsuit at Miami Swim Week, “[you feel like you have to] follow through.” She had given her word to TCU, and her dad thought she should stick to it.
However, the moment Hanna made her announcement, Haley knew where she belonged. “I can’t look back long-term and say that I [went] to a different college than my twin sister,” she says of her mentality. It would have been the first time the pair weren’t taking the court together, and Haley couldn’t fathom it.
“Nothing beats the feeling of playing with your twin sister,” she remarks. Plus, she still had a great relationship with the Miami coaches. “They’re like family to me.”
So, though not without its challenges, Haley made the call to follow her sister quickly after learning of Hanna’s decision. But, understanding her obligations to TCU, she made sure “to give respect where it’s due” and “handle it in a timely manner.”
She knew that the public might offer unsolicited opinions where her decision was concerned, but she “knew in [her] heart” that she had to follow Hanna, so that’s what she did. “We’re allowed to change our minds,” she remarks. “I want to do what’s best for my life regardless of what other people think.”
We can’t wait to see the Cavinder twins reunite on the court in the fall.