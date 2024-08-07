Hanna and Haley Cavinder Reflect on Their Most Viral Piece of Content to Date
Hanna and Haley Cavinder are known for their skills on the basketball court, but the twin athletes are also social media superstars. Together, they have nearly 5 million followers on their joint Instagram and TikTok accounts, where they post everything from fitness to lifestyle content and snippets from their lives as college athletes (both Hanna and Haley will soon return to the University of Miami for their fifth and final year of eligibility).
When the twins walked in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week in June, we had the chance to catch up with the 23-year-olds about all things basketball and content creation. And in addition to sharing their go-to swimwear brands, the twins revealed their most viral video to date—and it’s a quirky one.
“I think the most viral was probably the chicken wing dance,” Hanna says of the goofy TikTok clip from August 2020. In it, the twins showed off their dribbling skills while utilizing a popular sound on the platform at the time. Today, the 15-second clip has 3.3 million likes and 12.3 million comments.
And when it comes to creating content, the twins agree that they are stronger together than they are apart.
“I think it’s good having a twin in this [social media] space too, like, posting content and stuff, always relying on that,” Haley adds. “I think that we bring a uniqueness in that matter of social media, so, I would say the chicken wing [dance] and probably just some basketball videos and stuff like that [are always the most popular].”