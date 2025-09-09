Happy Birthday to Hailey Van Lith, WNBA Star Rookie and SI Swim Digital Cover Girl
Hailey Van Lith turns 23 today—and she’s already lived through more high-pressure moments, major milestones and buzzer-beating reinventions than most athletes twice her age.
The Chicago Sky guard has become one of the most recognizable names in women’s basketball, not only for her dynamic court presence but for her off-court confidence, style and substance. Known for her fearlessness and grit, the Washington native made NCAA history during her collegiate career, becoming the first player—men’s or women’s—to reach the Elite Eight five times. Even more impressive is that she achieved this with three different schools: Louisville, LSU, and TCU.
Her WNBA rookie season is coming to a close soon, and though the Sky are not headed to the playoffs this year, the Washington native has certainly proved that her game translates to the pros. But fans know Van Lith’s impact extends far beyond the court.
Earlier this year, the No. 11 draft pick stepped into the spotlight in a new way—as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit digital cover star. Her online feature, photographed by Taylor Ballantyne, marked a turning point in how the world sees her—and how she sees herself. Captured at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, she stunned in high-cut, minimal swimwear and sleek beauty looks created with Batiste products. It was bold, powerful and uniquely her.
“Growing up, you always see like, hyper feminine, very small, very slender women as the most beautiful and like, that’s what your goal is, to look like,” she shared while on location with the team. “But as I’ve grown up and, you know, figured out who I am through sports and other things in life, finding my balance between being feminine and also bringing in my masculine side [...] I think that that’s kind of where I define beauty.”
That self-assuredness didn’t come easy. After years of playing under a microscope and transferring schools, critics were quick to question her loyalty or direction. But she never lost sight of her purpose.
“I had to make a choice like, am I gonna put 10 toes down on myself and fully be me, or am I gonna try and get out of this by being someone else?” she shared. “At the end of the day, I chose to bet on myself. I think it’s paying off so far.”
Van Lith also made her debut in the physical magazine this May, alongside fellow (former) Big 12 athletes Rayniah Jones and Phoenix Dawn Miranda.
From high school highlight reels to NCAA records, SI Swimsuit fame to WNBA stardom, Hailey Van Lith continues to bet on herself—and win.