The WNBA rookie has had an incredible past year. After winning a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics in 3x3 basketball, she set single-season school records for points scored (663) and assists (202) at TCU and was named the 2024-25 Big 12 Player of the Year. At the 2025 WNBA draft, she was selected as the No. 11 pick by the Chicago Sky, where she reunites with former LSU teammate—and fellow SI Swimsuit model—Angel Reese.
Van Lith served as SI Swimsuit’s April 2025 digital cover star and appears in the 2025 magazine.
Fort Worth is not only the place Van Lith called home during her college days at TCU, but it’s also a great location full of history and culture. Embracing hometown pride and years-long traditions, the sunny and warm city is constantly evolving at the same time. There’s always something to do in Fort Worth—including the world’s largest honky-tonk, Billy Bob’s Texas.
The styling for Van Lith’s photo shoot embraced a feminine and lively aesthetic, incorporating florals, prints and soft—yet bright—hues.
Hair: Paul Norton at Tracey Mattingly Agency using UNITE Makeup: Katie Mellinger at The Wall Group using Iris & Romeo
Photographer: Taylor Ballantyne
Hailey Van Lith was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Rat Boi. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Hailey Van Lith was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda, Rayniah Jones and Hailey Van Lith were photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Phoenix Miranda swimsuit by WeWoreWhat. Rayniah Jones swimsuit by Zimmermann. Hailey Van Lith swimsuit by Rat Boi. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda, Rayniah Jones and Hailey Van Lith were photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Phoenix Miranda swimsuit by WeWoreWhat. Rayniah Jones swimsuit by Zimmermann. Hailey Van Lith swimsuit by Rat Boi. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Hailey Van Lith was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda, Rayniah Jones and Hailey Van Lith were photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Phoenix Dawn Miranda swimsuit by WeWoreWhat. Rayniah Jones swimsuit by Zimmermann. Hailey Van Lith swimsuit by Rat Boi. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda, Rayniah Jones and Hailey Van Lith were photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Phoenix Dawn Miranda swimsuit by WeWoreWhat. Rayniah Jones swimsuit by Zimmermann. Hailey Van Lith swimsuit by Rat Boi. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Hailey Van Lith was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda, Rayniah Jones and Hailey Van Lith were photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Phoenix Dawn Miranda swimsuit by WeWoreWhat. Rayniah Jones swimsuit by Zimmermann. Hailey Van Lith swimsuit by Rat Boi. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda, Rayniah Jones and Hailey Van Lith were photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Phoenix Dawn Miranda swimsuit by WeWoreWhat. Rayniah Jones swimsuit by Zimmermann. Hailey Van Lith swimsuit by Rat Boi. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Hailey Van Lith was photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda, Rayniah Jones and Hailey Van Lith were photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Phoenix Dawn Miranda swimsuit by WeWoreWhat. Rayniah Jones swimsuit by Zimmermann. Hailey Van Lith swimsuit by Rat Boi. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda, Rayniah Jones and Hailey Van Lith were photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Phoenix Dawn Miranda swimsuit by WeWoreWhat. Rayniah Jones swimsuit by Zimmermann. Hailey Van Lith swimsuit by Rat Boi. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated
Phoenix Dawn Miranda, Rayniah Jones and Hailey Van Lith were photographed by Taylor Ballantyne in Fort Worth, Texas. Phoenix Dawn Miranda swimsuit by WeWoreWhat. Rayniah Jones swimsuit by Zimmermann. Hailey Van Lith swimsuit by Rat Boi. / Taylor Ballantyne/Sports Illustrated