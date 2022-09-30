Skip to main content

Happy Birthday, Monica Bellucci

The 58-year-old SI Swimsuit model is as chic as ever.

Happy birthday to Monica Bellucci. The 1991 SI Swimsuit model and Italian actress turns 58 today. 

Bellucci has starred in a number of big-screen roles from Black Swan to The Matrix, but is perhaps best known as the “oldest Bond girl.” At the age of 51, she starred in 2015’s Spectre alongside 007 (played by a then-47 Daniel Craig). Bellucci modeled for Dolce & Gabbana and Dior, among other brands, and has appeared on the cover of Italian Vanity Fair and various international editions of Harper's Bazaar several times. She has two daughters with her ex-husband, French actor Vincent Cassel, whom she met on the set of the 1996 French film, L'Appartement. Her older daughter, Deva, 18, is following in her footsteps as a model. Younger daughter Leonie is 12. 

Here’s an evolution of Bellucci’s looks and style over the years, ever-changing but constantly chic.

1991

Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci at home in Rome.

Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci at home in Rome.

Scroll to Continue

More from SwimLife

Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci wears a pajama top designed by Lanvin Homme. 

Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci wears a pajama top designed by Lanvin Homme. 

2000

Monica Bellucci in Deauville, France.

Monica Bellucci in Deauville, France.

Monica Bellucci on a red carpet.

Monica Bellucci on a red carpet.

2003

Monica Bellucci arrives at the 2003 GQ Men of the Year Awards in New York City.

Monica Bellucci arrives at the 2003 GQ Men of the Year Awards in New York City.

Monica Bellucci presents Designers of the Year to Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

Monica Bellucci presents Designers of the Year to Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

2009

Monica Bellucci attends the “Don't Look Back“ premiere at the 62nd Annual Cannes Film Festival.

Monica Bellucci attends the “Don't Look Back“ premiere at the 62nd Annual Cannes Film Festival.

2012

Monica Bellucci attends Dolce & Gabbana cocktail party as part of Milan Womenswear Fashion Week.

Monica Bellucci attends Dolce & Gabbana cocktail party as part of Milan Womenswear Fashion Week.

Monica Bellucci visits the Dolce & Gabbana VIP room during Milan Womenswear Fashion Week.

Monica Bellucci visits the Dolce & Gabbana VIP room during Milan Womenswear Fashion Week.

2016

Monica Bellucci attends the International Women's Day Luncheon in Support of Equality and Safety for All in Paris. 

Monica Bellucci attends the International Women's Day Luncheon in Support of Equality and Safety for All in Paris. 

2019

Monica Bellucci is seen arriving at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Monica Bellucci is seen arriving at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week.

Actress Monica Bellucci wears Dior in Paris. 

Actress Monica Bellucci wears Dior in Paris. 

2022

Monica Bellucci leaves the Hotel Excelsior during the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

Monica Bellucci leaves the Hotel Excelsior during the 79th Venice International Film Festival.

GettyImages-113413034
SwimNews

Happy Birthday, Monica Bellucci

By Ananya Panchal
Untitled design (7)
Beauty

A Professional NYC Nail Artist Dishes On the Hottest Fall Nail Trends

By Elizabeth Wentworth
chrissy-teigen-halloween
Fashion

Chrissy Teigen’s Best Halloween Looks Over the Years

By Jordi Lippe-McGraw
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy