Happy Birthday, Monica Bellucci

Happy birthday to Monica Bellucci. The 1991 SI Swimsuit model and Italian actress turns 58 today.

Bellucci has starred in a number of big-screen roles from Black Swan to The Matrix, but is perhaps best known as the “oldest Bond girl.” At the age of 51, she starred in 2015’s Spectre alongside 007 (played by a then-47 Daniel Craig). Bellucci modeled for Dolce & Gabbana and Dior, among other brands, and has appeared on the cover of Italian Vanity Fair and various international editions of Harper's Bazaar several times. She has two daughters with her ex-husband, French actor Vincent Cassel, whom she met on the set of the 1996 French film, L'Appartement. Her older daughter, Deva, 18, is following in her footsteps as a model. Younger daughter Leonie is 12.

Here’s an evolution of Bellucci’s looks and style over the years, ever-changing but constantly chic.

1991

Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci at home in Rome. Frederic Meylan/Getty Images

Italian actress and model Monica Bellucci wears a pajama top designed by Lanvin Homme. Frederic Meylan/Getty Images

2000

Monica Bellucci in Deauville, France. Alain Benainous & Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Monica Bellucci on a red carpet. Kurt Krieger/Corbis/Getty Images

2003

Monica Bellucci arrives at the 2003 GQ Men of the Year Awards in New York City. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Monica Bellucci presents Designers of the Year to Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

2009

Monica Bellucci attends the “Don't Look Back“ premiere at the 62nd Annual Cannes Film Festival. Jean Baptiste Lacroix/FilmMagic/Getty Images

2012

Monica Bellucci attends Dolce & Gabbana cocktail party as part of Milan Womenswear Fashion Week. Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

Monica Bellucci visits the Dolce & Gabbana VIP room during Milan Womenswear Fashion Week. Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

2016

Monica Bellucci attends the International Women's Day Luncheon in Support of Equality and Safety for All in Paris. Foc Kan/WireImage/Getty Images

2019

Monica Bellucci is seen arriving at the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring Summer 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Actress Monica Bellucci wears Dior in Paris. Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images

2022