Happy Birthday, Monica Bellucci
Happy birthday to Monica Bellucci. The 1991 SI Swimsuit model and Italian actress turns 58 today.
Bellucci has starred in a number of big-screen roles from Black Swan to The Matrix, but is perhaps best known as the “oldest Bond girl.” At the age of 51, she starred in 2015’s Spectre alongside 007 (played by a then-47 Daniel Craig). Bellucci modeled for Dolce & Gabbana and Dior, among other brands, and has appeared on the cover of Italian Vanity Fair and various international editions of Harper's Bazaar several times. She has two daughters with her ex-husband, French actor Vincent Cassel, whom she met on the set of the 1996 French film, L'Appartement. Her older daughter, Deva, 18, is following in her footsteps as a model. Younger daughter Leonie is 12.
Here’s an evolution of Bellucci’s looks and style over the years, ever-changing but constantly chic.
1991
2000