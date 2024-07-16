Hilary Rhoda, Julie Ordon and Others Rock Jewel-Toned Swimwear on SI Swimsuit Set in Rajasthan, India
Over the years, the SI Swimsuit team has traveled to some far-flung destinations to capture photos for the annual magazine. Models have posed everywhere from the waters off the coast of Australia to the sand beaches of South Africa to even the snow in Antartica.
In 2010, the brand brought a handful of models to the state of Rajasthan, India, where they posed both among the ornate architecture and in the Thar Desert. Among the talent to make the trip were models Hilary Rhoda, Julie Ordon, Esti Ginzburg and Sonia Dara.
On location, they were joined by a handful of beautiful animals—everything from a snake to an elephant—who helped make the photo shoot a majestic experience. Styled in jewel-toned swimwear, the four models showcased the beauty of Rajasthan in photos captured by Riccardo Tinelli.
Here is one of our favorite photos of each model on the trip.
Hilary Rhoda
Rhoda’s second of three consecutive photo shoots with SI Swimsuit took place in 2010. Of the three, there’s no denying that her feature in India was the most unique—after all, when else do you get a chance to pose atop an elephant?
Julie Ordon
The Swiss model only ever made one appearance on the pages of the SI Swimsuit issue—and it was a big one at that. We’re still not over the beautiful photos from her 2010 trip to India.
Esti Ginzburg
Like Rhoda, the trip to India marked Ginzburg’s second of three brand features. The Israeli model made the most of it, too, and the above photo is there to prove it.
Sonia Dara
For Dara, the photo shoot was special for multiple reasons. First, SI Swimsuit was her major modeling debut. Second, ancestors on both sides of her family hail from Rajasthan, giving the feature a special significance for the then Harvard student.