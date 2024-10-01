How Supermodel Kate Upton Reclaimed Her Body and Came Out Stronger
SI Swimsuit legend Kate Upton recently spoke on a panel at Adweek’s Brandweek conference, where she discussed the backlash she received after landing the cover of the SI Swimsuit Issue in 2012. And in a new interview with CR Fashion Book, the 32-year-old mom of one opened up more about the critique she received early on in her career regarding her body and how she bounced back from it.
“When I first started, I was really confident in who I was,” Upton told the outlet. “And I really do believe I’ve stood in my beliefs. And then, with all of this attention and fame, it felt like people were claiming my body as theirs, or putting these expectations on me for what they wanted me to be. It was a really confusing time. And I lost that drive. Why was I working out? Why was I eating healthy?”
For example, following the release of her 2012 SI Swimsuit Issue cover, which was captured by Walter Iooss Jr. in Australia, Upton, who was just 19 at the time, received critique for being too curvy, with some outlets calling the model “wholesomely proportioned.” While these comments no doubt made Upton insecure, they also made her stronger.
“I leaned on understanding why you eat healthy, and why you work out,” Upton added. “It’s not for your job or to look good in photos—it’s for your health, to be strong, to be the best you can be, to be the best mom. I reclaimed my body in a stronger place.”
In addition to her longtime collaboration with SI Swimsuit, Upton has worked with a number of notable brands, including Bobbi Brown, Express, GUESS and Donna Karan. Onscreen, she has appeared in films like The Other Woman and The Layover, and today, Upton is the co-owner of Vosa Spirits, a ready-to-drink beverage company.
The four-time SI Swimsuit Issue cover model returned to the fold this year as a brand legend, and was captured in Mexico for a solo feature and Hollywood, Fla., for a group photo shoot alongside 26 other brand legends. While on set in the Mexican Caribbean, Upton shared how much has changed since winning Rookie of the Year in 2011 to present.
“ ... So many things that I struggled with, people are shocked to hear I struggled with, which is such a sign of where the world is now—how inclusive everyone is, how offended people are when people say rude things about your body,” Upton said. “ ... Now that’s the norm and it’s really exciting to be with the brand that promotes that.”