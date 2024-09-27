Why the Controversy of Kate Upton’s First SI Swimsuit Cover Is Still Relevant Today
As fans may recall, Kate Upton’s very first SI Swimsuit Issue cover in 2012 was met with plenty of controversy, particularly involving public backlash over the model’s curvy body type. The cover image, captured by Walter Iooss Jr. in Australia, was a gorgeous snapshot of the then 19-year-old model, yet it drew critique for going against the industry norms of the time.
While Upton’s major accomplishment should’ve been a celebratory moment for the young model, it was tainted by haters calling her “fat” and news outlets running polls about the shape and size of her figure. “Her suit appears small on her voluptuous body,” one outlet wrote to describe Upton’s string swimsuit, while another described her as “wholesomely proportioned.” Understandably, it created insecurity within Upton, but also made her more resilient in the long run—and the profound moment started a catalyst for change for the brand.
While speaking on a “Behind the Stage Series” panel event on Wednesday, Sept. 25, during Adweek’s Brandweek conference, Upton was joined by SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day and general manager Hillary Drezner, who discussed why the controversy is still relevant today.
“[Kate] sits with us here, year 12, because she was the catalyst for the change that the brand underwent because of what she met with when she was on the cover,” Day explained during the panel discussion. “ ... People came for Kate Upton in the most vicious way and she was strong enough and confident enough and brave enough to keep doing it and to take it head on and to not let it stop her. And what that represents and what that set the tone for is what has helped create this brand as it sits in front of you today.”
Following Upton’s brand cover in 2012, SI Swimsuit really began exploring pushing the boundaries of representation in media by showcasing women of various shapes, sizes and backgrounds. Since then, brand stars like Leyna Bloom and Yumi Nu have made history by becoming SI Swimsuit’s first transgender cover model and first Asian-American plus-sized cover model, respectively.
This year, Upton was deemed a brand legend, and while on the set of her solo cover photo shoot in Mexico, she reflected upon how it felt to have her body discussed in such a public manner, along with how much has changed since that first SI Swimsuit cover more than a decade ago.
“Looking [at] how the industry has changed since my first year to now is a really exciting conversation because so many things that I struggled with, people are shocked to hear I struggled with, which is such a sign of where the world is now—how inclusive everyone is, how offended people are when people say rude things about your body,” Upton stated. “That should have always been, but now that’s the norm and it’s really exciting to be with the brand that promotes that.”