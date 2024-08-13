Hunter McGrady Mesmerizes in This Empowering Behind the Scenes Video From Her 2024 SI Swim Cover Photo Shoot
Hunter McGrady might never get over her SI Swimsuit cover photo shoot in Mexico, and it’s totally understandable. The epic moment is one we think about frequently. The 31-year-old, who made her debut in a bold bodypaint photo shoot in 2017 in Anguilla, worked with photographer Yu Tsai for her exciting feature on the cover of this year’s 60th anniversary issue.
In a new Instagram post, the model shared a breathtaking video featuring beautiful behind the scenes moments from her photo shoot, as well as an adorable, emotional clip of her finding out she would be on the cover.
“In the pursuit of making the ‘little me’ proud. 🫶🏼,” the Model Citizen podcast cohost captioned the video.
“There’s our COVER GIRL 🤍,” the official SI Swimsuit account commented.
“COVER GIRL. LEGEND. MY FRIEND,” content creator Sarah Nicole Landry chimed.
“The best of the best, love this so much!!!” Meghan McCaskill exclaimed.
“You’re not only making little you proud, you’re making thousands of other littles and bigs feel seen and beautiful.❤️,” one fan gushed.
McGrady, who uses her platform to encourage women to love and celebrate their bodies at any shape, size or phase of life, is also a fierce advocate for inclusivity in the industry.
The mom of two, who shares her kids Hudson and Ava with husband Brian Keys, has posed for the brand six separate years, and has traveled everywhere from Bali to Belize to Costa Rica with SI Swimsuit. This year, in addition to her Mexico photo shoot, the Los Angeles native also starred in a legendary 60th anniversary feature alongside 26 other franchise icons.
“It’s surreal, especially as a plus-size model. I never thought that this would be available to me. To be able to do this alongside people like Tyra Banks, and just powerful women, it’s inspiring,” she shared while on location in Hollywood, Fla. “I always think of the little me, who would have loved to see somebody that represented my body type in something like this, and to be named a legend.”