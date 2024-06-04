Hunter McGrady Shares Hilarious BTS Story From Miami Swim Week Red Carpet
This past weekend was a big one for 2024 SI Swimsuit cover model Hunter McGrady. Following her double feature—from the legends photo shoot in Hollywood, Fla., and a swimwear feature in Mexico—in this year’s magazine, the Southern California rejoined the brand for their Miami Swim Week runway show this past Saturday.
As always, the 31-year-old looked completely fabulous as she strutted the catwalk in some of the best swimwear of the season. But right now, we’re here to talk about her red carpet look before the show.
McGrady stepped out in a fabulous fitted teal midi dress to pose for photos ahead of her walk down the runway. And she looked stunning—but when looking at the photos after the event, the model noticed something off about the snap of her and her mom, Brynja McGrady, on the red carpet.
Zooming in, she realized that one of her mom’s press-on nails had come off and got stuck to her chest, McGrady hilariously revealed in a TikTok video, which she captioned “‘God is good’- the nail probably.” That nail, she joked, “had the night of its life.”
“If people say you can’t do something,” she joked, “think of this story because you can quite literally reach for the stars.”
Nail or not, we have to reiterate that McGrady looked remarkable in her teal sequined number. And if nothing else, it made for yet another good story to share from the whirlwind weekend festivities.