These Iconic SI Swimsuit Photos Captured Barbara Palvin’s Beauty Like No Other
Hungarian model and content creator Barbara Palvin has become one of the most familiar names in the industry in the years since breaking onto the scene as a teenager. After being discovered in her hometown at the age of 13, the now-31-year-old has worked with some of the biggest designers and brands for fashion shows, campaigns and more.
In 2016, Palvin, who has walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show for four separate years, made her debut on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit with a truly incredible photo shoot. We feel like reminiscing today, so we’re looking back at some of her most jaw-dropping SI Swimsuit photos throughout her four consecutive years with the magazine.
2016: Turks & Caicos
Captured by photographer James Macari, the talented and beautiful model with the most contagious smile made a lasting impression. So much so that she won the title of Rookie of the Year.
Palvin was a total knockout for her first-ever SI Swimsuit photo shoot. Posing on the beach and in the water of the gorgeous Turks & Caicos, she made her presence known and totally took readers’ breath away. A rookie shoot like this is truly one of a kind.
For this feature, she leaned into the bold and bright, rocking a variety of different colors and styles. One of our favorites, as evidenced by the first photo above, was the black one-piece she wore that spelled out her first name.
2017: Curacao
Palvin returned the following year for another spot in the magazine, this time in Curacao with Ben Watts. Leaning into lighter, feminine colors, she was absolutely breathtaking on the shore and in the ocean, with the clear blue waters accentuating her stunning crystalline blue eyes. Her fearless nature made for a long list of amazing pics.
2018: Bahamas
Running it back a third year, Palvin traveled to another scenic, tropical location for her shoot in the Bahamas where she reunited with Watts. This time, she went with bold and bright colors again as she flexed her toned and tan figure under the gorgeous, hot sun. No colors were off limits for the model, who has also dabbled in acting and made her film debut in the 2014 movie Hercules.
2019: Costa Rica
Last but certainly not least, Palvin came back for an additional year in 2019 when posing for Macari’s lens again—this time in Costa Rica. Proving once again that she thrives on the beach, the Express partner, who married actor Dylan Sprouse in 2023, looked totally stellar in her element.
It’s been six years now since Palvin last appeared on the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, but with each passing year, we can’t help but head back to the archives to obsess over these iconic photos.