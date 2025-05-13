5 Looks From Ilona Maher’s 2025 SI Swimsuit Shoot in Bermuda That Embody Her Motto ‘Beast Beauty Brains’
There’s no denying Ilona Maher is a superstar.
The 28-year-old athlete has spent the past year stealing the hearts of fans around the world, whether it be because of her star-making performance on Team USA during the 2024 Paris Olympics, or her runner-up performance on season 33 of Dancing With the Stars or simply because of her infectious humor and genuine authenticity online.
Debuting with SI Swimsuit in September 2024 on the digital cover, Maher returned to the brand again this year for a breathtaking photo shoot in sunny Bermuda, and the photos are to die for! So, with that in mind, we picked out just a few of our favorites from her shoot with photographer Ben Watts, which we felt best embodied her personal motto: “Beast Beauty Brains.”
Fans knew they were in for a treat the moment they saw Maher’s very first official image from her Bermuda photo shoot, which was this expertly done pose on a staircase (one I personally would’ve fallen down, so the pose is truly impressive all on its own). Sporting a ruffled bikini by TRUSSO SWIM, the athlete was the picture of beauty and strength—a balance she prides herself in.
While Maher has always showcased incredible confidence online, she credits her time playing rugby—a sport for which she won a bronze medal at the 2024 Olympics—with her deep love and respect for all the things her body can do. Whether it be posing in the sparkling blue waters of Bermuda or kicking all kinds of butt on the rugby pitch, Maher understands the importance of strength, both inside and out.
“I was always like, you know, called masculine or whatever,” she said in her 2024 digital cover story. “But I never felt that way. But I don’t think you're going to bully the girl who could probably beat you up in a rage. I love that [rugby] showed me what I can do. It showed me how capable my body is, and it’s not just like a tool to be looked at and objectified.”
“If my cellulite was lower in that perfect range, I wouldn’t be doing what I could do,” she continued. “I wouldn’t be that powerful for it, [so] I just really think sports have been so helpful.”
And Maher certainly brought all of that power with her to set for 2025, posing like a pro in what was only her second-ever SI Swimsuit photo shoot—though, you’d never know it looking at the stunning photos.
