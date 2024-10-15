Ilona Maher Does Push-Ups Poolside in Navy String Two-Piece Ahead of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Performance
Tonight, celebrity contestants and their professional partners will hit the dance floor for “Dedication Night” on Dancing With the Stars. With each performance, celeb contestants will dedicate their performances to the most important people in their lives—and among them is September’s SI Swimsuit Issue digital cover model, Ilona Maher.
The 28-year-old Vermont native and her partner, Alan Bersten, will perform a rumba to “My Way” by Yseult, in dedication to Maher’s U.S. women’s Olympic rugby teammates. Maher and the rest of the rugby sevens team took home a bronze medal during this summer’s games in Paris.
And while Maher has been sharing plenty of TikTok and Instagram content showcasing her rehearsals with Bersten leading up to tonight’s show, she even incorporated a bit of training into her poolside relaxation outside of the studio. On Monday, Maher shared an Instagram reel of herself doing push-ups in a navy blue bikini to prepare for her live rumba on Tuesday.
“Having a peaceful day then remembering I’m gonna have my back out on national tv tomorrow,” she wrote atop a clip of herself exercising next to a pool. “Gotta give the people what they want,” Maher noted in her Instagram caption.
“So now I gotta do push ups,” Bersten quipped in the comments section. “How many did you do.”
“You're such an inspiration for all the young girls. You show them that they can be feminine, and strong and be beautiful. 👸💪#beastmode😉,” one of Maher’s 4 million followers added.
“You have no idea how happy it makes me to see a strong woman like you 🔥,” someone else gushed.
“I know what I’ll be watching tomorrow night,” another user noted.
Last week, Maher had a difficult week on the show and broke down in tears following her jive to Quiet Riot’s “Cum on Feel the Noize.” She and Bersten received a score of 26/40, courtesy of judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Gene Simmons, and Maher expressed that the dance was “really tough” for her and she was disappointed in her performance.
“That was tough for me, but I have a great partner and we have next week to improve, so thank you all for your support,” Maher said in a post-show Instagram post with Bersten. “Please keep voting, I will get better, I swear.”
Dancing With the Stars airs live tonight at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.