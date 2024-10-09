Fans Rally Around Ilona Maher After She Breaks Down in Tears on ‘Dancing With the Stars’
Following Monday’s “Soul Train Night” on Dancing With the Stars, celebrity contestants and their professional dance partners were back for an all-new episode on Tuesday, Oct. 8, this time for “Hair Metal Night.”
And while Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher brought her all while performing a jive to Quiet Riot’s “Cum on Feel the Noize,” a few missteps in her routine brought the SI Swimsuit Issue cover model to tears as she and Bersten waited for feedback from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Gene Simmons.
“This was a really tough dance for me,” Maher, 28, admitted while speaking to cohost Julianne Hough, adding that the performance went much more smoothly during dress rehearsals throughout the week than it did on the live show. Bersten was nothing but supportive of his partner and hugged Maher while telling her she did “amazing.”
The pair, who received a score of 26/40 on the night, later took to Maher’s Instagram to thank fans and voters for their support. “That was tough for me, but I have a great partner and we have next week to improve, so thank you all for your support,” Maher said with a smile. “Please keep voting, I will get better, I swear.”
“I love you so much girl y’all’s partnership and love for each other made me cry with you 💕,” Olympic rugby sevens teammate Sammy Sullivan wrote in the comments section.
“You were amazing tonight. I’m not even talking about the dance! You showed my young female rugby player that everyone has a bad day and that moment does not define us!” a fan added. “You showed her it’s ok to show raw emotion and still be an absolute bada--!”
“Getting upset that you didn’t do as well as you know you could have was SO REAL!!!” another user cheered. “We love you even more now than we did before (which was already so freaking much). You’re the best!! Can’t wait to vote for you week after week ❤️.”
“I had a bad day today too. But tomorrow, we’ll wake up, and do better! Because girls get it done 💅🏻 You got this, queen!! 💖,” one follower encouraged.
Over on the official Dancing With the Stars IG account, Bersten left a sweet comment on a post of stills from his performance with Maher.
“Thank you for voting for us,” the 30-year-old ballroom dancer wrote. “I am so proud of Ilona.”