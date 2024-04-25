The Inspiring Nneka Ogwumike Made an Impression During Her SI Swim Feature
When WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike was featured in the 2022 SI Swimsuit Issue, she used the opportunity to bring attention to a cause that was important to her: mental health.
In the midst of the pandemic, the former Los Angeles Sparks forward “realized that mental health was a part of the aspect of the muscles that I needed to train,” she said in an interview. Her brand feature brought her to the beaches of St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where she was photographed by Laretta Houston alongside a handful of other WNBA players.
The realization didn’t make engaging in mental health practices any easier for the athlete. She found that initiating discussions about mental health was an uphill battle. “Obviously in the Black community, it’s such a faux pas. It’s been such a faux pas for so long to talk about,” she said. “But of course we’re all learning a lot better now. For me, what I realized was that feeling as though you’re carrying a lot is a very normal feeling. We’re all human. It happens. But fighting that feeling with ‘You’re weak, you know, suck it up.’ That’s not it.”
Since being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2012 WNBA Draft, Ogwumike has been making waves. As the president of the WNBA Players Association, the 33-year-old is dedicated to making the experience better for her fellow pro basketball players and for future generations.
The Seattle Storm player was as inspiring on set in St. Thomas as she is in all of her other professional endeavors. Here are a few of her best photos from the trip.