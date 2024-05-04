6 Fierce, Adventurous Pics of SI Swim Model Jasmyn Wilkins in Nevis
Ananya Panchal
Jasmyn Wilkins is used to being in front of a camera, and her talent, beauty and confidence were practically palpable when the former Miss Georgia USA was on location with SI Swimsuit in 2018. The model traveled to Nevis with photographer Josie Clough for her feature with the brand.
The Atlanta native served the most stunning, fierce, feminine vibes in a series of warm-toned bikinis while on location, and she looked like an absolute sun-kissed goddess.
“Being in Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] was definitely a game-changer for my modeling career. I was able to work with clients that I had only dreamt about shooting for such as Maybelline and Savage x Fenty. It does help having a big job like SI on my resume when it comes to meeting casting directors and photographers,” she shared. “I still get goosebumps when I look at my rookie page on our coffee table. I’m forever grateful for my time with Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] and the career boost it provided.”
While the model was posing on the breathtaking Caribbean island country, she showed off her love for sports and flexibility. Wilkins is the daughter of former NBA player Gerald Wilkins, and her uncle is NBA Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins. She played lacrosse and was captain of the track and field team in high school.
“I really had no idea how far I could push my body in some of these shoots,” Wilkins stated while reflecting on her 2018 feature. “We wasted no time on set getting into the intense poses that Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is known for, like being on rocks and in front of mountains.”
Check out five of our favorite pics from the fabulous photo shoot below.