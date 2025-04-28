The Internet Is in a Frenzy Over Ilona Maher’s Fiercely Beautiful SI Swimsuit Return
Ilona Maher is back—and she’s stronger, fiercer and more radiant than ever. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit just revealed that the Olympian will officially grace the fold in the 2025 magazine, set to drop this May, sending the internet into a totally understandable frenzy.
The rugby player, who helped secure Team USA’s first-ever bronze medal in rugby sevens at the Paris Olympics, captivated the world last fall with her powerhouse presence and body-positive messaging. She made her SI Swimsuit debut last September as the digital issue cover star, posing for Ben Watts in Bellport, NY.
Now, the Vermont native, who now lives in San Diego, reunited with the photographer for a breathtaking new shoot captured in Barbados, celebrating strength and unapologetic confidence, while also redefining what it means to be a female athlete.
In her striking reveal photo, the 28-year-old, who has amassed a major following online through her sense of humor and social media savviness, posed against a textured mauve wall wearing a minimalist animal print string bikini from Trusso Swim, exuding pure power and grace.
“For @ilonamaher, strength and beauty were never meant to compete… ‘I hope people see my photos and understand that strength can be so beautiful and so feminine,’” SI Swimsuit captioned an IG announcement post, echoing the sentiment that Maher continues to embody so effortlessly.
“THERE SHE IS😍🔥,” Gabriella Halikas commented.
“Wowwwww,” Olivia Dunne wrote.
“Go off honey 🔥🔥🔥,” Jasmine Sanders added.
“Yooo that’s my partner!!!!,” choreographer Alan Bersten exclaimed. Maher and the Dancing With the Stars pro were paired together last year and named runners-up on season 33 of the reality competition series.
“Her cover made so much sense to me. It was superrrrr on brand for SI. 🔥🙌,” April Maroshick declared.
“Screaming. Crying. Bowing down. 🔥,” the House of Maher podcast, which Ilona cohosts alongside her sisters Olivia and Adrianna, admitted.
“Holy smokes. She’s a stunner. And knowing what we do about who she is as a human? Even more gorgeous,” one fan gushed.
“What an absolute goddess. Doing such great things for women! Thank you for being such a role model of body positivity and strength. We don't have to all look the same to be beautiful,” another gushed.
In a separate video post with cute behind the scenes snippets from her photo shoot, SI Swimsuit wrote, “From rugby fields to the world’s biggest stages... Two-time Olympian @ilonamaher is back for her second year in #SISwim25✨.”