Everything You Need to Know About Eileen Gu, SI Swimsuit’s Newest Athlete
Eileen Gu is no stranger to international stardom and high-altitude thrills: her latest being an SI Swimsuit photo shoot. Known as the “Snow Princess” in China, the 21-year-old athlete’s rise to fame has been fueled by her fearless approach to free skiing and her unique identity as a Chinese-American athlete. Born and raised in San Francisco, she first hit the slopes at the age of 3 in Lake Tahoe, Calif. and began participating in competitions at 8 years old.
Now, she’s a two-time Olympic gold medalist, a fashion icon and a trailblazer for young athletes, balancing sports, academics and social impact. And, today, she’s posing for photographer Ben Horton to be featured in next May‘s issue as an athlete. While we wait for the 2025 magazine, be sure to follow along with Gu’s shoot day on the SI Swimsuit Instagram.
“We are thrilled to launch our shoot season for the 2025 issue with an extraordinary lineup of powerful female athletes,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said with the announcement. “This remarkable group, featuring Olympic medalists, world champions, and record holders, embodies the next generation of all-stars poised to transform the world of sports. They defy stereotypes and champion equality, inspiring young girls to envision themselves as both athletes and leaders. At SI Swimsuit, we’ve always celebrated the future of women, and there’s no better way to honor these remarkable achievements than by featuring them on the pages of our issue.”
Gu’s athletic achievements
At the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Gu made headlines worldwide by representing China. She secured three medals that year and proved her mastery of difficult tricks like the double cork 1620, a feat few women have attempted. That year, she became the youngest Olympic champion in the history of freestyle skiing, the first Chinese woman to win Olympic gold on snow, and the first freestyle skier to win three medals at a single game. Her grace and skill on the slopes set a new standard in women’s free skiing and gave her a platform to redefine female athleticism.
In January, she won gold for her SKI SuperPipe performance at the X Games Aspen. In September, she secured her 15th World Cup win and now holds the most World Cup wins of any free ski athlete.
Who is Gu off the slopes?
But Gu’s talents extend far beyond skiing. She’s also a model, having graced the covers of Vogue China, Elle, and Harper’s Bazaar, and walked runways for top designers. Signed with IMG Models, she’s partnered with major brands including Louis Vuitton, Victoria‘s Secret and Tiffany & Co. Gu is also passionate about inspiring young girls and women to pursue their dreams boldly, in whatever sphere they choose
As if her accomplishments in sports and fashion weren’t enough, the two-time ESPY Award-winner is also determined to complete her education. She’s studying quantum physics at Stanford University and is fascinated by the bending laws and achieving the impossible, which she finds she is able to do with the subject and with skiing.
Her approachability and strong voice for social justice resonate with fans worldwide, as she additionally uses her platform to speak on topics like mental health and cultural identity with transparency.
Gu has been breaking boundaries for years, and her journey is just beginning. She’s a star who continues to rise on her own terms—and next, she’s planning to head to the 2026 Winter Olympics.