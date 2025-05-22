Irina Shayk Just Made a String Bikini and Rain Boots Look Chic
If there’s one thing we know for sure, it’s that Irina Shayk knows how to rock a bikini.
And this model and SI Swimsuit alum shared photographic proof of that very sentiment this week by posting an eight-slide carousel filled with pure elegance to her Instagram. Take a look:
In partnership with Calzedonia, the 10-time SI Swimsuit model stayed true to her roots, sporting a Shiny Satin triangle top and Brazilian String bottom by the swimwear brand. To complete the look, Shayk added a classic pair of black rain boots and white feather earrings.
“Already summering 🪸☀️,” the 39-year-old wrote in the post’s caption. Shooting outdoors, the model looked naturally stylish as she lounged in a Rattan chair, engulfed herself in nature and struck several effortlessly cool poses.
Looking to twin with Shayk before the summer months get into full swing? Well, we have good news! Both of these pieces are still available at Calzedonia in nine different colors. Fun fact: Kendall Jenner also repped the Shiny Satin style, instead opting for the “Light Powder Blue” shade.
After first shooting with SI Swimsuit almost 20 years ago, Shayk is still just as magnetic as she was during her 2007 debut. The model originally graced the pages of the magazine with a western-inspired shoot in Tucson, Ariz., and never looked back. Shayk’s decade-long run with the brand came to an end back in 2016.
“I feel like I grew up with [Sports Illustrated],” Shayk told Women’s Wear Daily. Likewise, the brand grew alongside Shayk, witnessing the Russian native step into her own as an icon in the industry.
“Not many people can do 10 years,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day said of Shayk. “And she’s never had a bad year, ever. She comes back better, stronger and more beautiful every single year. It’s a testament to her, how she’s grown her career and her abilities as a model.”
In 2016, Shayk joined Yu Tsai in Tahiti for a photo shoot that still feels just as incredible today as it did nine years ago. Day elaborated, noting that there’s something special about the model, which not only captivates the eye but also elevates her craft.
“She’s perfect in every way, really,” Day continued. “She gets her brand. She gets the SI brand. It’s really impressive. It’s hard to stay in fighting form six months out of the year, much less 10 years.”
And there’s no slowing down for Shayk. In 2025 alone, she’s donned the pages of POP, AnOther and DUST CHINA as she continues to embody effortless, timeless charm.