8 Stunning SI Swimsuit Shots of Irina Shayk That You Won’t Believe Are From the Early 2010s
Irina Shayk has appeared on the pages of SI Swimsuit for over a decade, and, somehow, her snapshots look as timeless as ever.
Shayk made her 2007 debut with the magazine in Tuscon, Arizona, and appeared in nine more consecutive issues afterwards. Her ten-year streak ended in 2016.
We’re sharing eight shots from Shayk’s massive portfolio at SI Swimsuit to show you just how eternal the Russian model is.
2010: Atacama Desert, Chile
“I feel like I grew up with [Sports Illustrated],” Shayk said in a 2016 interview with Women’s Wear Daily. Throughout her tenure, Shayk traveled the world with the magazine, with shoot locations in Russia, Italy, Chile, Zambia, the Philippines, Spain, Madagascar, Hawaii and Tahiti.
“They hired me back in 2007 and I didn’t really speak English back then. Not that long ago, I went on YouTube and I was looking at my videos, [...] I did for Sports Illustrated, and it was hilarious. I was like, ‘Is that me?’”
2011: Philippines & Maui, Hawaii
During her fifth shoot, the model flew to the Philippines & Maui, Hawaii with photographers Bjorn Iooss and Raphael Mazzucco. She landed her first cover following the shoot for the magazine’s 2011 issue and was deemed the first Russian model to secure a cover spot.
2012: Livingstone, Zambia
“Every time you learn something,” Shayk shared with Women’s Wear Daily about her number of shoots with the magazine.
“I’ve learned a lot about being more confident with my body, because Sports Illustrated always hires girls who love their bodies, their curves,” Shayk added. “My journey with them really showed me how you can be a better woman—how you can experience your body in a better way and be more confident.”
2013: Seville, Spain
And while the model looks like a dream every time she graces an SI Swimsuit issue, she has days when she doesn’t feel her best. She shared her secret to rediscovering her own confidence in a feature piece with Harper’s Bazaar.
“When you physically don’t feel beautiful, the solution isn’t running and doing a facial. Something is disconnected from inside, and that’s why you feel like that outside,” Shayk elaborated. “It took me a while to figure that out because as a model, you think, ‘Oh, they expect you to feel pretty and look pretty.’ No, it’s not about your external look; it’s what is inside of you.”