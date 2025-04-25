Swimsuit

8 Stunning SI Swimsuit Shots of Irina Shayk That You Won’t Believe Are From the Early 2010s

The 10-time SI Swimsuit model defines everlasting beauty in these throwback shots.

Bailey Colon

Irina Shayk was photographed by Derek Kettela in Livingstone, Zambia.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Derek Kettela in Livingstone, Zambia.

Irina Shayk has appeared on the pages of SI Swimsuit for over a decade, and, somehow, her snapshots look as timeless as ever.

Shayk made her 2007 debut with the magazine in Tuscon, Arizona, and appeared in nine more consecutive issues afterwards. Her ten-year streak ended in 2016.

We’re sharing eight shots from Shayk’s massive portfolio at SI Swimsuit to show you just how eternal the Russian model is.

2010: Atacama Desert, Chile

Irina Shayk was photographed by Raphael Mazzucco in Atacama Desert, Chile.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Raphael Mazzucco in Atacama Desert, Chile.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Raphael Mazzucco in Atacama Desert, Chile.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Raphael Mazzucco in Atacama Desert, Chile. / Raphael Mazzucco/Sports Illustrated

“I feel like I grew up with [Sports Illustrated],” Shayk said in a 2016 interview with Women’s Wear Daily. Throughout her tenure, Shayk traveled the world with the magazine, with shoot locations in Russia, Italy, Chile, Zambia, the Philippines, Spain, Madagascar, Hawaii and Tahiti.

“They hired me back in 2007 and I didn’t really speak English back then. Not that long ago, I went on YouTube and I was looking at my videos, [...] I did for Sports Illustrated, and it was hilarious. I was like, ‘Is that me?’”

2011: Philippines & Maui, Hawaii

Irina Shayk was photographed by Bjorn Iooss and Raphael Mazzucco in the Philippines and Maui, Hawaii.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Bjorn Iooss and Raphael Mazzucco in the Philippines and Maui, Hawaii.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Bjorn Iooss and Raphael Mazzucco in the Philippines and Maui Hawaii.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Bjorn Iooss and Raphael Mazzucco in the Philippines and Maui Hawaii. / Bjorn Iooss/Sports Illustrated

During her fifth shoot, the model flew to the Philippines & Maui, Hawaii with photographers Bjorn Iooss and Raphael Mazzucco. She landed her first cover following the shoot for the magazine’s 2011 issue and was deemed the first Russian model to secure a cover spot.

2012: Livingstone, Zambia

Irina Shayk was photographed by Derek Kettela in Livingstone, Zambia.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Derek Kettela in Livingstone, Zambia.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Derek Kettela in Livingstone, Zambia.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Derek Kettela in Livingstone, Zambia. / Derek Kettela/Sports Illustrated

“Every time you learn something,” Shayk shared with Women’s Wear Daily about her number of shoots with the magazine.

“I’ve learned a lot about being more confident with my body, because Sports Illustrated always hires girls who love their bodies, their curves,” Shayk added. “My journey with them really showed me how you can be a better woman—how you can experience your body in a better way and be more confident.”

2013: Seville, Spain

Irina Shayk was photographed by Alex Cayley in Seville, Spain.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Alex Cayley in Seville, Spain.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Alex Cayley in Seville, Spain.
Irina Shayk was photographed by Alex Cayley in Seville, Spain. / Alex Cayley/Sports Illustrated

And while the model looks like a dream every time she graces an SI Swimsuit issue, she has days when she doesn’t feel her best. She shared her secret to rediscovering her own confidence in a feature piece with Harper’s Bazaar.

“When you physically don’t feel beautiful, the solution isn’t running and doing a facial. Something is disconnected from inside, and that’s why you feel like that outside,” Shayk elaborated. “It took me a while to figure that out because as a model, you think, ‘Oh, they expect you to feel pretty and look pretty.’ No, it’s not about your external look; it’s what is inside of you.”

Published
Bailey Colón is a writer on the Breaking and Trending News team for SI Swimsuit. Before joining SI Swimsuit, Colón worked at the National Basketball Association where she served as a founding member of the ‘Starting 5’ newsletter and led editorial operations for the NBA App and dotcom. Colón is particularly passionate about the impact of athletics on popular culture, fashion and media. The New England native has a bachelor’s degree from Marist College in journalism and political science.

