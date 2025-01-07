Irina Shayk Turns 39, Shares Most Dreamy Cheeky Beachside Video
Supermodel Irina Shayk celebrated her birthday and kicked off the new year by the water. The Russia native turned 39 on Jan. 6 and shared the most breathtaking, serene post on Instagram, showing off her super slim and sculpted figure, love for life and radiant beauty.
In the cover slide, a super short video, she donned an itty-bitty string thong bikini and walked on the sand toward the shore with miles and miles of crystal clear blue skies and the ocean ahead of her. In the next, she laid all the cute little seashells she picked up on her feet and snapped a pic. In a later image, Shyak displayed her toned and tanned legs as she lay on a chair by the pool. She also included a fun magical rainbow photo as well as some New Year’s Eve fireworks.
“Stepping 🐾into 🐾2025 …. 🐾🐾,” the mom of one, who shares her daughter Lea De Seine with ex-boyfriend and actor Bradley Cooper, captioned the carousel shared with her 23.8 million followers.
Today, Shayk is more than just a household name—she’s a fashion icon. Whether she’s sitting front row at high-profile fashion shows or commanding runways for major labels, her presence is undeniable. Last summer she starred in campaigns for Marc Jacobs and Dolce & Gabbana and graced the cover of Harper’s Bazaar France and Vogue Korea. But, Shayk is perhaps best known for her 10 consecutive appearances in the iconic SI Swimsuit magazine, as well as her 2011 cover feature with Bjorn Iooss in Maui, Hawai’i.
She made her debut with the brand in 2007, posing in Arizona for photographer Pamela Hanson and over the years traveled everywhere from Italy and Zambia to the Philippines, Spain and Madagascar.
Reflecting on her decade-long run with the brand, Shayk once shared how the experience shaped her both personally and professionally. “To be honest, the time flew by. Today I woke up and I was like, ‘Wow, this is my 10th year!’ It’s kind of amazing,” she said after her 2016 shoot in Tahiti. “I feel like I grew up with them—they hired me back in 2007, and I didn’t really speak English back then. My journey with them really showed me how you can be a better woman—how you can experience your body in a better way and be more confident.”
Throughout her time with SI Swimsuit, Shayk learned to embrace her body and exude confidence in front of the camera. “I’ve learned a lot about being more confident with my body, because Sports Illustrated always hires girls who love their bodies, their curves, and it’s really important to love your body,” she continued.