Jasmine Sanders’ SI Swimsuit Debut Was a Moment—Revisit the Photos That Started It All
When Jasmine Sanders hit the beaches of Costa Rica for her first SI Swimsuit photoshoot, the model unknowingly took her first steps toward a legendary career with the magazine.
Including her debut—where she was awarded Rookie of the Year honors—the 33-year-old has shot with SI Swimsuit seven times, in Costa Rica (2019), Bali (2020), Tampa (2021), Belize (2022), Puerto Rico (2023), Hollywood, FL (2024) and Switzerland (2025).
Sanders earned a cover spot for the magazine in 2020 and joined fellow SI Swimsuit legends in 2024 for its 60th Anniversary Edition. But before Sanders built her impressive portfolio of mesmerizing shoots with SI Swimsuit, she made her debut in Costa Rica with photographer James Macari.
Take a look at just some of the breathtaking shots that established Sanders’ career as an SI Swimsuit model:
Sanders played with bright colors and intricate textures during her shoot on the island. She sported several looks, including this lime green strappy one-piece by Andi Bagus and INDAH, and looked stunning in black mesh with a suit by Haus of PinkLemonaid and top by Natalia Fedner.
The model also received high praise from MJ Day, SI Swimsuit Editor in Chief, regarding her Rookie of the Year honors back in 2019.
“The beauty inside matches the beauty outside,” Day said. “Jasmine’s professional dedication is impressive as well. She shows up for this brand in an EXEMPLARY fashion.”
Sanders’ electrifying presence can be felt by those around her, Day shared, with a captivating personality that’s as beautiful as her looks.
“The thing about Jasmine is that there is an instant connection to her when you meet her,” Day added. “You are immediately drawn to her. She is the most warm and authentic human being.”
Sanders shared her own definition of beauty in an interview five years later, when the model was granted “SI Swimsuit legend” status.
“Beauty, to me, means someone that’s extremely confident,” Sanders said. “I don’t think it’s a huge play on physical. I think it’s more a beautiful personality, someone that can make you laugh and smile and just feel like your most happy [...] If you can do that for someone else, I feel like that is that’s beauty, that’s somebody being gorgeous.”
Sanders is bringing her expertise to the magazine again for its 2025 edition, and—while her full gallery in Switzerland won’t be released until the edition is live—you can check out a behind the scenes first look with photographer, Derek Kettela.