Jasmine Sanders Is Totally Breathtaking in These Behind the Scenes Photos From Her SI Swimsuit Return
SI Swimsuit legend Jasmine Sanders returns to the fold for the 2025 issue and we couldn’t be more excited. The model, internet influencer and TV personality has been in the industry since she was a teenager and broke out during Paris Fashion Week 2016.
Since then, she’s amassed a large social media following—where she’s known as the “Golden Barbie”—has walked the runway for notable designers and has starred in campaigns for brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Fendi, Bulgari, Ralph Lauren and Victoria’s Secret.
Sanders made her debut with SI Swimsuit in 2019 with a fabulous photo shoot from Costa Rica with photographer James Macari, which earned her the title of Rookie of the Year. She’s come back to the magazine every year since, and in 2024, she was inducted into the class of brand “Legends” for a special feature honoring the 60th anniversary. Sanders is one of the many incredible models who has shaped the magazine into what it is today.
The 2020 SI Swimsuit cover girl is a total staple around here, and we can’t wait to see her full gallery of images from her most recent shoot when the 2025 magazine releases in May. The feature sees her posing in Zurich, Switzerland, captured by Derek Kettela. The first-look official image released was nothing short of stunning, and we can’t stop obsessing over the behind the scenes peeks below:
Sanders looked fantastic rocking trendy, cut-out swimwear.
Trying to keep warm, she wrapped herself in a fuzzy coat between takes.
All the love for SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day!
Sanders flaunted her enviable figure near the water.
This daring, barely there bandeau top from Adriana Degreas is no doubt a show-stopper.
The full look is undeniably jaw-dropping.
Braving the cold, Sanders was a total knockout in Switzerland.
Through her long and impressive career as a model, Sanders knows a thing or two about beauty—inside and out. “Beauty, to me, means someone [who’s] extremely confident,” she previously shared with SI Swimsuit during a sit-down interview. “And I don’t think it’s a huge play on physical, I think it’s more a beautiful personality, someone that can make you laugh and smile and just feel like your most happy and most beautiful. If you can do that for someone else, I feel like that is beauty.”
Stay tuned for more sneak peeks from the upcoming SI Swimsuit issue and follow along with our Instagram account and our 2025 reveals page.