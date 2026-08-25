Celebrating Photographer Jay Maisel With a Look Back at His SI Swimsuit Legacy

On Thursday, Aug. 20, photographer Jay Maisel died at the age of 95.

Known as an influential force in editorial and commercial photography, advertising and beyond, Maisel began his prolific career in 1954. Over the decades, the Brooklyn native worked with many beloved talents of the era, like Marilyn Monroe and Chet Baker, and—as jazz fans will already be well aware—one of Maisel’s most impactful photographs appears as the iconic cover of Miles Davis’s Kind of Blue album. Of course, his dynamic work also appeared on the front pages of many major magazines, with his stacked resume including five SI Swimsuit covers.

As reported by PetaPixel, the news of his passing was shared online by his mentee and peer, photographer Stephen Wilkes, who penned in part on Instagram, “My lifelong mentor and dear friend of 50+ years, Jay Maisel, has left us. This is a void that will be impossible to fill. To everyone who was blessed enough to know him, learn from his brilliant teachings or simply be inspired by his photographs—you know how blessed we were to have him for 95 years. Jay was, without question, the most prolific color photographer of his generation. ...”

Jay Maisel | Mike Coppola/Getty Images

As noted on Maisel’s official website, his incredible work also earned countless accolades for his impact, including a place in the Art Directors Club Hall of Fame, the Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Society of Media Photographers and many more. And, when he wasn’t capturing light and life behind the camera, Maisel was dedicated to teaching the art form through workshops and mentoring curious newcomers.

As noted above, Maisel also made an undeniable impact at SI Swimsuit, shooting five covers in the 1960s and 1970s with cover models Sue Peterson, Marilyn Tindall, Cheryl Tiegs, Ann Simonton and Elle McPherson. “Jay Maisel was one of the great photographers of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day says of the photographer. “His extraordinary eye and artistry helped shape the identity of the brand and bring founding editor Jule Campbell’s vision for what would become one of the world’s most legendary publications to life.”

To celebrate Maisel’s legacy, we’re looking back at his unforgettable SI Swimsuit covers. Scroll on to see more, and to view the photographer’s personal favorite snapshots from throughout his illustrious career, you can check out the gallery on his official website here.

Sue Peterson | Jay Maisel/Sports Illustrated

Marilyn Tindall | Jay Maisel/Sports Illustrated

Cheryl Tiegs | Jay Maisel/Sports Illustrated

Ann Simonton | Jay Maisel/Sports Illustrated

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