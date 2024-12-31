Jena Sims Flaunts Incredible Abs in Crop Top, Matching Fitted Skirt While Celebrating 36th Birthday
Jena Sims celebrated a new year of life surrounded by friends and family. Of course, for her special day, this model donned an eye-catching outfit that begs to be noticed by anyone who’s anyone.
Sims, 36, took to her Instagram to let the world know that, although she’s getting older, her face card and body card aren’t declining anytime soon. If anything, she’s only getting more beautiful. She opted to wear a neon green and pale green crop top and maxi skirt two-piece ensemble that was cut in just the right places to highlight Sims’s toned physique. To pair with her unique set, she wore open-toed heels that perfectly matched the neon green elements of her birthday attire.
Letting her hair down was not just a fashion statement but also a metaphor for how Sims is entering this new year––carefree and chic. “Older the berry, sweeter the juice 🍷🎂3️⃣6️⃣,” she captioned her Instagram carousel shared with her 308,000 followers.
Sims isn’t the only one who recognizes that the juice indeed is sweeter the older it gets as her fans were quick to let this model-actress know that she’s only getting better with time.
“The finest of grapes! Happy Birthday hottie!! ❤️🔥😘,” one comment wrote in response to Sims’s caption.
“Happy Birthday!! Wishing for you to have as many unique fits as Robby for 2025,” sports reporter and TV host Jason Zone Fisher wrote.
“Happy happy birthday @jenamsims at this point wine aspires to age as good as you not the other way around. Have the best day," another comment expressed.
“Happy birthday Jena! Love you! ❤️,” SI Swimsuit general manager Hillary Drezner added.
For Sims, her birthday, which took place on Dec. 30, was a fantastic way to end the amazing year that she’s had. Full of so many exciting opportunities––including being featured as a rookie for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit––Sims had some of the most memorable moments of her life in 2024.
At the start of the year, Sims participated in a plethora of cool opportunities such as hosting her very own non-profit event and co-hosting a Super Bowl XM radio show alongside fellow SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin. She went on to launch fundraisers for great causes as well as walk down the runway for Sports Illustrated during Miami Swim Week. The second half of 2024 may have been when Sims had the most fun as she attended the Toronto Film Festival for her role in the movie Nutcrackers and, a month later, sat front row at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
All of these feats can only be accomplished by those who are willing to go out and take life by the reigns. Without a doubt, this year, Sims proved why she is the go-getter to watch in the new year.
The path for Sims in 2025 is bound to be filled with even more successes and celebrations (not even just including her 37th birthday). How will this model take on the new year? We’ll be keeping a close eye to find out.