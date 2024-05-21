Swimsuit

Jena Sims Is Radiant in These 5 SI Swimsuit Photos in Mexico

The 2024 rookie is a co-winner of last year’s Swim Search open casting call.

Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico.
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

SI Swimsuit rookie Jena Sims traveled to Mexico for her photo shoot with Yu Tsai, and her moment in front of the lens was a long time coming.

“Being a rookie, it just feels right,” Sims stated while on location. “I have worked literally my entire life [for this]. This is my biggest goal ever since I was a little kid. I was so nervous flying here, but now that I’m here, I just feel so relaxed. I feel like I’m exactly where I need to be, and I feel like this is the beginning of such a huge new chapter of my life.”

While in the Mexican Caribbean, Sims modeled a number of neutral colored swimsuits and several animal print pieces, all in flattering shades of brown, cream and other earth tones. The 35-year-old model is also the CEO of nonprofit HBBQs, Inc., an organization known for hosting the most inclusive beauty pageant in the world. She makes her SI Swimsuit debut this year after being named one of seven Swim Search co-winners in last year’s open casting call.

“The photo shoot for me is just such a small part, even though it is probably the best day of my life,” Sims told us while in Mexico. “It’s literally such a small part and like a bigger picture because it’s going to launch such a large platform for me and for all of us Swim Searchers.”

Below are just a few of our favorite photos Yu Tsai captured of Sims for her rookie feature.

Jena Sims
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Akoiaswim. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Island Swim. Necklace by Island Swim. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Agent Provocateur. Bracelets by Johanna Ortiz Vacation. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Johanna Ortiz Vacation. Rings by Karine Sultan. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
Jena Sims
Jena Sims was photographed by Yu Tsai in Mexico. Swimsuit by Andi Bagus. Body Chain by Goldish. / Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated
