Jena Sims’s Journey to the SI Swimsuit Issue Is One of Perseverance
Jena Sims, a rookie in the 2024 SI Swimsuit Issue, applied to the brand’s Swim Search open casting call three times before her dreams came true. The 35-year-old Georgia native was named co-winner of the 2023 Swim Search, and traveled to Mexico for her rookie feature in this year’s 60th anniversary magazine.
With applications for the 2025 Swim Search opening on Friday, we recently sat down with Sims to understand exactly what she’s learned throughout her journey—and her advice will be incredibly helpful for women who are planning to throw their hat in the ring for this year’s open casting call.
Be yourself
Sims says that the first year she submitted a self-filmed video for the Swim Search, it was a traditional clip on the beach in which she showed off her modeling skills through a variety of poses.
“That one didn’t bite,” Sims explains. “So, next year, I kind of went over the top with it, and that was the one that ultimately made it through the finish line. I just had so much fun producing that and filming that, writing a script, you know, writing what I was going to say about myself.”
The non-profit founder also suggests remaining positive and using your time valuably to help the team really get to know you on a personal level, whether you’re participating in an in-person or virtual casting.
Share what sets you apart
Some of Sims’s best Swim Search-related advice comes from her husband, pro golfer Brooks Koepka: really nail your category. Sims, who is the founder of Pageant of Hope, says that focusing on her her “why” in the non-profit space, including her focus on inclusion and inclusivity, allowed her to stand out during the Swim Search process.
“So find your category, whether it’s saving the planet or, you know, whatever your category is and just run down that lane because that’s what’s going to set you apart from the other girls,” she suggests.
Don’t worry about the opinions of others
When the Swim Search held an in-person open casting call in Miami several years ago, Sims recalls feeling too intimidated to join the fray, despite her desire to pose for the SI Swimsuit Issue. While it took her a few years, Sims eventually learned to ignore the limiting beliefs that she put upon herself in order to go for her dreams.
“Don’t worry about what your coworkers are going to say, what your friends are going to say, what your family is going to say,” Sims advises. “If it’s something that you really want to do, then you should do it for yourself.”
Try and try again
Sims is the prime example of perseverance, and wishes to remind Swim Search hopefuls that even if you don’t make the cut your first year, try again the next time the opportunity presents itself.
“Keep in mind that there’s no age limit, there’s no age maximum, you’re never going to age out of this,” she says. “So if you don’t get it your first year, try to be as positive as you can be and know that there was a reason ... and there’s always next year.”