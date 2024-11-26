2025 SI Swimsuit Swim Search Submissions Set to Open in December
Have you ever wanted to pose for the iconic SI Swimsuit Issue? Or, have you always dreamt of modeling a career after business moguls like Tyra Banks, Elle Macpherson or Kathy Ireland? Well, now is your chance. Aspiring and established models can apply to the brand’s 2025 Swim Search open casting call starting on Friday, Dec. 13.
What is the Swim Search?
Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s annual Swim Search is an open casting call that allows women to throw their hat in the ring for a feature in the following year’s magazine. Winners are then positioned digitally and in the print magazine as SI Swimsuit rookies. Previous casting calls have taken place both in-person and online.
In addition to potentially modeling for the publication, Swim Search applicants get the opportunity to engage with an incredible community of likeminded women who provide support, mentorship and career growth opportunities.
Women from all walks of life are encouraged to apply, from aspiring models to athletes to influencers. Astronauts, authors, layers, doctors, mothers, activists and more have all been past Swim Search applicants (and winners!).
How do I apply for the 2025 Swim Search?
Swim Search applications will officially open on Friday, Dec. 13. Stay tuned for details!
Who has won the Swim Search in the past?
SI Swimsuit opened up submissions for the brand’s inaugural open casting call in 2017, and Camille Kostek and Haley Kalil were declared co-winners of the 2018 contest. They were featured as rookies in the 2019 issue, in which Kostek landed on the cover, following her photo shoot in Kangaroo Island, Australia. She is often outspoken about what a life-changing experience the Swim Search was, and how it set her career on an upward trajectory.
Brand legend and 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue cover model Brooks Nader is also a Swim Search winner (2019), as are magazine regulars Katie Austin and Christen Harper (who co-won the competition in 2021). Tanaye White and Kathy Jacobs took the shared title in 2020, while Mady Dewey earned the crown two years later.
In 2023, Achieng Agutu, Nina Cash, Sharina Gutierrez, Penny Lane, Brittney Nicole, Jena Sims and Berkleigh Wright were declared co-winners of the Swim Search, and each woman was featured as a rookie in the 60th anniversary SI Swimsuit Issue this past May.
Stay tuned for more details on the 2025 Swim Search, coming at you on Friday, Dec. 13!