Jena Sims, Meredith Mickelson and More 2027 SI Swimsuit Models React to Making the Roster

ICYMI, yesterday we revealed a first look at the 2027 SI Swimsuit roster, including the 11 incredible women who are posing for the issue in Mallorca and Ibiza, Spain. From brand legends to returning models and a few new faces, next year’s magazine is already looking stacked.

While in Spain, models and staff are staying at ME Ibizia and ZEL Mallorca, capturing some truly incredible content along the way. Stay tuned in to SI Swimsuit’s Instagram feed and our website, as we’ll be sharing some sneak peeks from our time on set.

Following our big announcement on Wednesday, Oct. 21, many models have taken to Instagram to share their excitement over making the 2027 roster. Below, we’re sharing a few highlights!

Jena Sims

Returning for what will be her fourth consecutive year with SI Swimsuit, Sims shared a sweet reel that brought forth her inner child. She also posted an unboxing of branded swag she received ahead of her travels to Spain, which featured a custom tank top, makeup bag and more.

Meredith Mickelson

“So, I just got the best surprise in the world,” Mickelson told her followers as she announced she was returning to SI Swimsuit following her rookie feature in Botswana. “... They called me and they told me and I am so over the moon. I don’t have words.”

Azzi Fudd

Fudd teased her SI Swimsuit feature while chatting with Ashanti Plummer, her cohost on the Fudd Around and Find Out podcast. The episode was originally published to YouTube on Thursday, Oct. 15, so the WNBA star interspersed some additional tea in the Instagram cut.

Tunde Oyeneyin

Oyeneyin, a 2026 SI Swimsuit rookie and 2025 Swim Search winner, was captured leaping for joy the moment she found out she was cast to this year’s roster. “YEAR 2! I love that this moment was captured on camera,” the Peloton instructor captioned her reel. “It takes me back to last year when you voted me in as a @si_swimsuit Rookie. I’m so grateful to be back and shooting for the 2027 magazine as an official SI girl! This win is just as much mine as it is yours 💫💫💫.”

Gabi Moura

Moura, who will return to the SI Swimsuit Issue following her rookie feature in Fort Myers, Fla., showed off her sense of humor in a reel in which she declared she was just in Spain “for business.”

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