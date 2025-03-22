Swimsuit

Jena Sims Channels Stunning Mermaid Vibes in These Behind the Scenes Pics From Her Latest SI Swimsuit Shoot

The model, entrepreneur and mom of one traveled to the scenic Bermuda for her feature in the 2025 magazine.

Natalie Zamora

Jena Sims started her journey with SI Swimsuit after trying out for the annual open casting call, putting herself out there for a chance to appear in the magazine—and join the incredible family of women who fill the pages. She ended up co-winning the 2023 Swim Search and landed her first spot in the 2024 issue as a rookie with a stunning photo shoot in Mexico with Yu Tsai. She made such an impression that it was a no-brainer to invite her back to the fold, serving up back-to-back flawless features we’ll never forget.

For the 2025 magazine, Sims just traveled to Bermuda to pose for photographer Ben Watts’s lens, and the early sneak peeks have been nothing short of drop-dead gorgeous. Channeling an ethereal, oceanic vibe, the HBBQs, Inc. (Has Been Beauty Queens) founder and mom of one flaunted her toned and tan figure in the beautiful, sunny location.

There’s no doubt she radiates positive, infectious energy wherever she goes, and these behind the scenes pics prove just that. You’ll be able to check out all of her official images when the magazine drops this May, but in the meantime, we have these lovely teases to hold us over:

Of course, she was thrilled to be back on set with SI Swimsuit.

Sims’s abs are seriously impressive.

A teeny-tiny cheeky two-piece is always the move on the beach.

Basking in the sun, Sims was a total mermaid goddess.

Her seashell two-piece, courtesy of Andi Bagus, is a truly exquisite item.

SI Swimsuit also unveiled Sims’s first official image from her shoot in Bermuda, which you can see below:

For the philanthropist and content creator, joining SI Swimsuit wasn’t just a happy accident—it was a goal of hers for years.

“Being a part of SI Swimsuit has been my dream since I saw Tyra Banks on the cover in 1997,” she said when trying out for Swim Search. “It was my earliest memory of what true beauty felt like. SI Swim Search brings the dreams of that big foreheaded little girl right to my fingertips. I submitted myself last year and it wasn’t my time yet, but the experience was truly invaluable and allowed me to work through my limiting beliefs: fear of judgment and rejection. I’ve always believed in going after what you want, and this mentality has served me well in helping achieve milestones in business, hobbies and even making the first move on my now husband! So, I guess you can say this is me being me: putting myself out there and making the first move. I’m so thankful I did because this SI Swimsuit community has already changed my life for the better.”

