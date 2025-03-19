Everything to Know About Jena Sims, Returning 2025 SI Swimsuit Model
Since co-winning SI Swim Search in 2023, Jena Sims has become a major part of the SI Swimsuit family—even sharing her own personal milestones like walking the runway for the magazine’s show at Miami Swim Week while eight months pregnant with her son Crew who was born a few weeks later.
She is more than just a familiar face in the entertainment industry; she’s a dynamic powerhouse whose impact extends far beyond the spotlight. As an actress, philanthropist and entrepreneur, Sims has built a career defined by passion, purpose and an unwavering commitment to giving back.
Beyond her charitable endeavors, the Georgia native has also cultivated a strong presence in the fashion and lifestyle space, using her platform to inspire and uplift. Whether gracing red carpets, collaborating with top brands or championing important causes, she continues to redefine what it means to be a modern multi-hyphenate.
Though readers will have to wait to see her full gallery of images until the 2025 issue releases, we are so thrilled to share the first official photo from her shoot in Bermuda, captured by Ben Watts.
Keep following along with the SI Swimsuit Instagram account and our 2025 reveals page to see more from Sims’s amazing shoot. Read on to learn more about this impressive woman.
Philanthropy with a passion
Sims, a former pageant girl herself in Georgia, is the founder and president of HBBQs, Inc. (Has Been Beauty Queens) which puts on the Pageant of Hope. The international event focuses on confidence, self-esteem and appreciation of inner beauty for children and teens in challenging environments and is now considered the most inclusive pageant in the world.
After relocating to Florida from L.A. for husband Brooks Koepka’s professional golf career, Sims is also the creator of a line with swimwear brand OneOne, is an investor in DIBS Beauty and recently partnered with Steve Madden to help design the brand’s debut golf shoe collection.
With an infectious energy and a heart for service, she is a testament to the power of using influence for good proving that true success is measured not just by accolades but by the impact one leaves on the world.
Sims’s SI Swimsuit journey
Returning for her second SI Swimsuit issue, Sims traveled to the stunning beaches of Bermuda to pose for Watts. Among the images taken, the mom of one wore a revealing swimsuit by Andi Bagus.
In 2024, she traveled south to Quintana Roo, a Mexican state on the Yucatán Peninsula, to shoot her first issue with Yu Tsai just four months postpartum. “Being a rookie, it just feels right,” Sims explained at the time. “I have worked literally my entire life [for this]. This is my biggest goal ever since I was a little kid. I was so nervous flying here, but now that I’m here, I just feel so relaxed. I feel like I’m exactly where I need to be, and I feel like this is the beginning of such a huge new chapter of my life.”
Welcome back to SI Swimsuit, Jena Sims!