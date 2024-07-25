Jessica Alba Takes on ‘Brat’ Dance Trend in Tiny Black Two-Piece
Jessica Alba is letting her inner Gen Z content creator shine and taking on the internet’s hottest new trend. The actress, who starred in last month’s action/thriller film Trigger Warning, danced to Charli XCX’s “Apple” from her new, viral album, Brat. The trend involves just a few specific moves choreographed with the song’s third verse and is all over TikTok.
The 43-year-old shared the simple sequence with her 8.6 million TikTok followers on July 24.
“Heard it’s a #brat summer 💚,” the California native wrote in the caption.
The mom of three, who shares her kids Honor, Haven and Hayes with husband Cash Warren, donned a classy black bikini featuring a string triangle top and low-rise hipster bottoms. She completed the look with a black linen cover-up button-down shirt left open and silver bangles on her wrist as she danced in front of a rock wall. The Spy Kids and Fantastic Four franchise star left her medium-length brown locks loose and naturally wavy, and she opted for a bare face besides a bit of terracotta blush. Alba showed off her long, lean legs and super sculpted midriff as she danced.
“Jessica Alba you are an angel!!” one fan exclaimed in the comments.
“This song has been in my head non stop 😂,” another declared.
Alba is an avid TikTok user, sharing behind the scenes clips from her acting gigs, “get ready with me” clips, her monthly favorites (from products to places to books) and glamorous day-to-night fashion transition videos.