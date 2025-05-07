Jordan Chiles Celebrates End of Junior Year in Stylish All-White Set
To complete a full year at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)—an institution with a first-year admit rate of 9%—is an accomplishment in and of itself.
For Jordan Chiles, her junior year at UCLA came on the heels of an Olympic Games appearance in Paris, where she secured a gold medal with the USA Gymnastics team. So, to say the 24-year-old had been busy in and outside of the classroom is an understatement.
And yet, Chiles found a way to do it all. On Tuesday, the Houston native shared that she completed her third year at the University to her 1.5 million Instagram followers.
“junior year in the books.... ❤️,” Chiles captioned the four-slide carousel. In the cover slide, the gymnast sported a sleeveless cream blazer with matching trousers. She added a stack of necklaces and a Christian Dior bracelet to offset the monochromatic ‘fit, which featured a form-fitting, long-sleeved shirt underneath.
“proud of you jo! what a year 💗,” one fan commented.
“So looking forward to what else you will accomplish!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” another commenter added.
“Senior year loading! Yes!” Another user chimed in.
Along with leading the Bruins gymnastics team to a Big 10 Championship and second-place NCAA Championship finish, Chiles completed a number of personal feats outside of her sport.
The Olympian published her first memoir—titled I’m That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams—in March, where she delved into her Olympic success, being a young woman in the public eye and how she’s grown alongside her sport.
“My sport saved my life. I had really, really bad ADHD when I was younger, and gymnastics helped me calm down [...] I always had a very spontaneous mind,” Chiles wrote in the memoir. “Did I think I was going to be somebody when I was older? 100 percent. Did I think it was going to be this way? No, not at all.”
And while coverage has circulated regarding the 24-year-old’s future endeavors, such as participating in the 2028 Olympics, we know one thing for sure: Chiles is soon adding “SI Swimsuit model” to her résumé, with her first feature in the magazine primed to hit stands later this month.
You can pre-order the 2025 edition here!
With another school year under her belt, Chiles is taking some well-deserved rest this summer before rejoining the Bruins for her senior season.
“As a college student, it definitely can be very overwhelming,” Chiles said in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE. “Now that the college season has come to an end, I think, you know, it’s time for Jordan to relax herself. I’ve been going for a very long time.”