Jordan Chiles Reminds Fans She’s on the Road to the 2028 Olympics

Jordan Chiles was back on the mat for her latest brand partnership, and fans couldn’t be more excited (it’s us; we’re “fans”).

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, the two-time Olympian shared a new ad for skincare brand Aveeno, in which she discussed the importance of starting “every new chapter” with confidence. Sporting a sleek lilac leotard with her hair in stylish braids, the elite gymnast and SI Swimsuit model—who was featured as one of four cover stars of the 2025 issue with a fabulous photo shoot in Boca Raton, Fla.—hit the gym to show off a few of her moves and remind fans that she’s in the midst of training for an Olympic-sized comeback.

In the ad, Chiles talked about the glowy goodness of Aveeno’s new Cocoa Butter Vanilla scent, which is part of the brand’s Sensitive Skin Scents line. Per the official Aveeno website, these unique scents “were designed, tested and proven to be gentle on sensitive skin, delivering a multi-sensory, indulgent fragrance experience,” so you can still get that moisturized feel without the (sometimes literal) headache.

This partnership is one of many exciting ventures for the athlete this year, as Chiles also mentioned her recent Nike launch in the post’s caption. ICYMI, back in May, the athletic brand unveiled a leotard collection featuring Chiles and fellow elite gymnast Skye Blakely. As Nike noted in a statement, “both Jordan and Skye played an active role in shaping their leotards from conception to completion,” making the pieces a true collaboration.

After her breakout performance on Dancing With the Stars in Season 34 late last year, where she and pro partner Ezra Sosa took third place, many fans have been (not-so-)patiently waiting to see what Chiles would do next. This reached a fever pitch earlier this month, when the gymnast officially revealed her plans to compete in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, announcing the news with a cinematic video narrated by Michael Jordan.

The announcement video—which has been viewed over one million times since it was posted on Wednesday, Sept. 2—asked a simple question: “Why again?” Referring to Chiles’s previous appearances at the 2020 Tokyo Games and 2024 Paris Games, Chiles answered the question in the caption: “WHY NOT?” This bid comes after an incredible year for Chiles, who said goodbye to collegiate gymnastics after graduating from UCLA this summer—but not before breaking records and taking home the Big Ten All-Around Championship.

In short, whether she’s glowing on the mat with Aveeno, designing standout leotards for Nike or winning medals at the Olympics, Chiles is always “THAT GIRL.”

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