Say ‘Hello’ to Fall With SI Swimsuit Snapshots That Have Serious Autumnal Attitude

Tuesday, Sept. 22, is the first day of fall, and we couldn’t be more excited to welcome the chilly season with open arms. Of course, while we here at SI Swimsuit always love the summer, we can’t deny that autumn brings its own reasons to celebrate—and its own incredible fashion trends to obsess over!

So, to welcome the pretty, pumpkin-spiced season, we’re looking back at a few of our favorite SI Swimsuit snapshots that absolutely embrace autumnal attitude, from the golden locations to the stylish wardrobes and everything in between.

Myla Dalbesio

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo. Swimsuit by Dipped in Blue. Jacket by Forever 21. Belt by Lovestrength. Boots by Nocona Boots. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo. Swimsuit by Dipped in Blue. Jacket by Forever 21. Belt by Lovestrength. Boots by Nocona Boots. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Dalbesio’s dazzling photo shoot in Saratoga, Wyo., was basically autumn personified. From the crispy, colorful leaves that decorated each frame to the model’s rich, Western-inspired wardrobe, the final photos were equal parts daring and dreamy. This shoot also marked Dalbesio’s third consecutive feature with the magazine, following her 2018 and 2019 features.

To check out Dalbesio’s full 2020 gallery, click here.

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo. Swimsuit by Ashley's Bikinis. Jacket by Carhartt. Necklace by Garland’s Jewelry. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Myla Dalbesio was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Saratoga, Wyo. Swimsuit by Ashley's Bikinis. Jacket by Carhartt. Necklace by Garland’s Jewelry. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Lais Ribeiro

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif. Swimsuit by Sidway Swim. Sweater by Hope Macauley. Boots by Hunter. | Anne Menke/Sports Illustrated

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif. Swimsuit by Sidway Swim. Sweater by Hope Macauley. Boots by Hunter. | Anne Menke/Sports Illustrated

When it comes to cardigans, the multicolored Hope Macauley piece Ribeiro rocked for her sophomore shoot in Sacramento, Calif., just might take the metaphorical cake. From its plush knit design to its playful color palette, it’s easy to imagine this cardigan paired with dark-washed jeans and a classic tank on a crisp autumn afternoon—though it did just as well on the shoreline for Ribeiro’s 2021 SI Swimsuit feature!

To check out Ribeiro’s full 2021 gallery, click here.

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. | Anne Menke/Sports Illustrated

Lais Ribeiro was photographed by Anne Menke in Sacramento, Calif. Swimsuit by Frankies Bikinis. | Anne Menke/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Selina Rae Swimwear. Cardigan by Hope Macaulay. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Selina Rae Swimwear. Cardigan by Hope Macaulay. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

While we’re on the subject of knits, Dunne’s 2024 shoot—her second with SI Swimsuit—was pretty much a playful showcase of sweet, cozy, autumn-ready sweaters. When curating the wardrobe for the Douro Valley shoot, the SI Swimsuit style team said they sought to “blend balletcore and cottagecore,” adding that the “resulting swimwear picks featured floral prints and feminine details contrasted by the edgy and antique-inspired jewelry.”

To check out Dunne’s full 2024 gallery, click here.

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Swim Like A Mermaid. Bolero by Free People. Earrings by Cleopatra’s Bling. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Olivia Dunne was photographed by Ben Watts in Portugal. Swimsuit by Swim Like A Mermaid. Bolero by Free People. Earrings by Cleopatra’s Bling. | Ben Watts/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Bodysuit by Maygel Coronel. Bracelet by Monies. Boots by Louis Vuitton. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Bodysuit by Maygel Coronel. Bracelet by Monies. Boots by Louis Vuitton. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Finally, Agutu’s golden hour shoot in Botswana for the 2026 SI Swimsuit issue captured the warmth of fall in every single frame. From the rich shades of the three-time SI Swimsuit star’s designer wardrobe, comprising lush burgundies, cocoas and greens, to the luxe location, it made for an unforgettable adventure and a welcome addition to our favorite fall-friendly SI Swimsuit fashion inspiration moments!

To check out Agutu’s full 2026 gallery, click here.

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Rauelle Pedraza. Rings Karine Sultan. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

Achieng Agutu was photographed by Ruven Afanador in Botswana. Swimsuit by Rauelle Pedraza. Rings Karine Sultan. | Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

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