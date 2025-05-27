Jordan Chiles Radiates Summer Energy in Gorgeous White Bikini Moment
What’s Jordan Chiles up to these days? Well, this Olympic gymnast and SI Swimsuit cover model, who debuted on the pages of the magazine this month with her shoot at The Boca Raton, was officially in do-not-disturb mode for Memorial Day Weekend. Getting much-needed rest and recharge, she chilled by the pool in a fashion-forward bikini.
Chiles’s poolside attire consisted of a white swimsuit, featuring a halter triangle-shaped bikini top and matching string bottoms, both with white fringes serving as decoration. She paired this two-piece with a multicolored satin scarf as well as a pair of black-tinted, rectangle-shaped sunglasses, both of which made the outfit even more gorgeous.
“DND🖤,” Chiles captioned the post shared with her 1.5 million followers. And naturally, her friends and fans dropped by her comments section to show her some love.
“I know that’s right! 🔥,” SI Swimsuit Legend Jasmine Sanders commented.
“The Queen Goddess Herself,” a fan wrote.
“A SI Swimsuit cover girl doing cover girl things 🔥,” SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day added.
Chiles can’t come to the phone right now because, in addition to enjoying that warm sun on her skin, she's learning a thing or two about presenting at an award show!
At the AMAs on Monday, May 26, Chiles presented the Favorite Female Latin Artist Award alongside Wayne Brady. She looked great while doing so, wearing a dark plum crop top to show off some skin and a matching skirt that pooled on the stage. She slicked back her hair for this look, giving the entire ensemble even more style points.
As if this fashionista hasn’t already wowed her fans with her latest fashion moments, she’s also inspiring fellow gymnasts to follow in her footsteps.
Partnering with GK Elite, the two-time Olympian cooked up an array of leotards to form her very own collection. The pieces have unique designs, making a perfect assortment for anyone who wants to add some flair to their ever-growing collection of gymnastics attire. What’s more, the collection varies in color, including red, blue, purple and more.
With affordable pricing that makes it easy to rack up a full cart of leotards, any gymnast would be more than fortunate to get their hands on the Jordan Chiles collection with GK Elite.
When she’s on fire like this, Chiles simply can’t be stopped, which is why she continues to be one to watch. However, as the world waits to see what she has up her sleeves next, we’re glad she’s also making time to relax on her lovely (and stylish) vacay.