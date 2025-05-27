Alix Earle, Jordan Chiles and More SI Swimsuit Models Stun on 2025 AMAs Red Carpet
Which SI Swimsuit models caught our eye at the American Music Awards on Monday, May 26? Here are a few of our favorite looks.
Alix Earle
Before presenting the award for Favorite Female R&B Artist with fellow content creator Kai Cenat, Alix Earle embodied classic beauty on the carpet.
Earle shared that her gown was “vintage Saint Laurent” in a post on TikTok, as she gave her 7.5 million followers a closer look at the garment. The velvet black dress featured an embellished “YSL” charm on its back as its slimming silhouette hugged the content creator’s figure. She finished the ensemble with slip-on black heels, a statement necklace and matching sparkly earrings.
Earle made her SI Swimsuit debut in Miami in 2024, as the inaugural digital cover star, and returned to the fold in Jamaica this year.
Jordan Chiles
Jordan Chiles never fails to capture our attention, and Monday night’s event was no exception. The 2025 SI Swimsuit cover model repped a lace ivory gown with a trendy bubble hem, adding statement jewelry and open-toed heels to complete the outfit. Chiles kept her hair slicked back to showcase her stunning glam.
The Olympic gymnast had an outfit change before showtime, sporting a two-piece burgundy set while presenting the award for Favorite Female Latin Artist with Wayne Brady.
Chiles made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2025 in Boca Raton.
Ciara
This intricate, embellished Bronx and Banco bodysuit is everything—and Ciara looked as magical as ever while wearing it. The musician and SI Swimsuit model—who notched a cover spot during her 2022 debut—gave Billboard the inside scoop on her red carpet look and her upcoming album CiCi.
“My fans have called me CiCi over the years, and it’s one of those things where whenever someone calls my name, it feels very personal when they say CiCi,” the artist shared. “This project [is] a labor of love [...] so I want to say thank you to my fans.”
Ciara made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2022 in Barbados.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum was all smiles on the carpet as she sported a magnetic, all-black look alongside her son, Henry Samuel. “I brought my gorgeous son tonight!” Klum gushed to Entertainment Tonight. “He loves music, so I thought, ‘Come along!’”
The supermodel rocked a plunging black gown featuring an abstract train and matched the dress with a pair of over-the-knee black heeled boots.
Klum made her debut with SI Swimsuit in 1998 and over the years was photographed in the Maldives, Necker Island, Benjamin Island, Malaysia, Greece, Hawaii, Argentina, New York and Los Angeles.