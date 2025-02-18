Joseph Quinn, Doja Cat Prove They’re Still Going Strong in Mexico Months After Denying Engagement Rumors
It’d been a while since we saw any photos of Grammy Award-winning artist Doja Cat and actor Joseph Quinn together, but their first public outing of 2025 proves they’re still an item. At least, they’re still very much spending time together.
Since surprising the world with their relationship over a year ago, fans have been kept pretty much in the dark about their romance and how serious it might be. So when there’s a new image of the pair for the internet to see, it certainly creates a buzz. This week, celebrity gossip brand Deuxmoi shared photos of the two celebrities at an airport in Mexico, showing them waiting in lines and holding bags. Quinn did some heavy lifting carrying luggage for his girlfriend and they shared some sweet PDA, with the actor’s arm seen over the singer’s shoulder.
Doja Cat looked chic in what appears to be a beige romper featuring lace detailing underneath a warm blue wool coat. She rocked sunglasses and headphones over her highlighted short hair. Meanwhile, Quinn kept his look on-the-go casual with brown slacks, a t-shirt and a brown windbreaker jacket.
Fans in the comments section of the post above expressed their surprise that the two are still together, with others pointing out the power of Doja Cat’s manifesting. Remember, the “Paint the Town Red” singer initially pursued the Fantastic Four: First Steps actor through his Stranger Things co-star, Noah Schnapp. In 2022, after the release of the fourth season of the Netflix hit, Schnapp shared screenshots of his conversation with Doja Cat on TikTok, in which she asked him to set her up with Quinn. This led to serious drama between the singer and Schnapp, as she believed he was ratting her out.
“She’s very funny. She’s hilarious. We’ve laughed about that whole thing,” Quinn said about Doja Cat during an appearance on The Morning Mash Up podcast in July 2024, referencing the Schnapp debacle. “We went to go see her show; she’s incredibly talented.”
Despite the kind words, it wasn’t until August 2024 that Doja Cat and Quinn were spotted out together, meaning she eventually got her man in the end. In the months since, the two have been seen on more dates side by side, though they’ve remained mostly quiet about their relationship. In September 2024, however, the singer was forced to speak out on their romance, without naming names, denying engagement rumors that had popped up.
“No, im not engaged its a David Yurman ring with no rocks in it,” Doja Cat wrote in a since-deleted tweet after showing off a ring during her performance at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.
Though we don’t expect any public declarations of love from the private couple, just knowing the pair is still together—and spending time on a trip around Valentine’s Day—is enough for their fans.