Jump Into the New Year With SI Swimsuit’s 31 Days of Wellness This January
Kickstart your New Year alongside SI Swimsuit with 31 Days of Wellness! This January, SI Swimsuit will unlock exclusive offerings with SI Swimsuit models, wellness experts, fitness gurus and others, who will guide you through 31 days of rejuvenating workouts, recipes, self-care rituals and more.
It’s a brand new year, and that means resolutions are on many people’s minds. Whether you’re looking to streamline your health and wellness routine, get better sleep, take charge of your well-being or negotiate a raise at work, we’ve got you covered. Over the next several weeks, we will be sharing exclusive interview content with SI Swimsuit models and industry experts to help you start 2025 off on the right foot.
Below, find a teaser of the topics we’ll be covering all month long, along with a few of the experts who will be sharing their insights to get your 2025 started off on the right foot.
Women’s health
Many of us choose to make health-related changes in the New Year, and we’re excited to bring you plenty of content that fits the bill. While we will be featuring content with tons of experts throughout the month, below is just a teaser of a few highlights.
January is Cervical Cancer Awareness month, and board-certified OB-GYN Dr. Kameelah Phillips will share her knowledge and expertise about current cervical cancer screening guidelines, the ways in which women can assess their risk for the disease and more.
Plus, Gigi Robinson, a 2022 Swim Search finalist, recently underwent breast reduction surgery and will share her story in the hopes of helping others. Sarafina El-Badry Nance, also a Swim Search finalist in 2022, is an analog astronaut and breast cancer previvor who will detail her current IVF journey. Additionally, 2024 SI Swimsuit rookie Penny Lane will offer holistic health advice, including how to set realistic goals for the New Year that are aligned with one’s current lifestyle.
Fitness
January is often a time in which many people prioritize their physical fitness, and we’ve got a slew of wellness entrepreneurs and fitness gurus ready to share their expertise, including (but not limited to):
SI Swimsuit’s four-time brand star Katie Austin, who will provide HIIT, sculpt and strength workouts throughout the month catered to helping you kickstart the New Year on a strong note while exercising at home. Plus, personal trainer and online coach Georgina Cox, who prioritizes strength over aesthetics with her fitness routines, will share how beginners can ease into a strength training routine in 2025.
Financial wellness
While there’s never a bad time to reassess your finances, the start of a brand-new year is a natural time to do so. We’ve chatted with several finance experts to bring you the best insights where your savings account is conerned.
For example, Lindsay Bryan-Podvin, a financial therapist and author, will provide readers with tips for achieving their finance-related goals in 2025 and beyond. She will also touch on the impact finances can have on mental health and how to find an approach that works for you.
Nutrition
In addition to physical fitness, plenty of us look to recover from the holidays by boosting our nutrition in January. This month, we’ll feature a number of nutritional experts—two of whom you’ll find teased below.
Nutritional health coach Sam Cutler will provide insights into how women can cater their nutrition to reach their health and wellness goals in the New Year, as well as the best way to prioritize nutrition on a budget. Additionally, Tieghan Gerard of Half Baked Harvest will offer her top tips for eating well while sticking to a budget in 2025.
Stay tuned to SI Swimsuit’s 31 Days of Wellness to continue to learn how to take charge in the year ahead!