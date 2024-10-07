Kamie Crawford’s Outlook on Self-Love Is the Ultimate Mood Booster
When Kamie Crawford first joined the SI Swimsuit family in 2022, her rookie feature was captured by Derek Kettela in St. Croix. The spread was so stunning, and Crawford’s personality so vibrant, that the 31-year-old model and television host has been invited back to the fold each year since. Crawford traveled to Dominica with photographer Yu Tsai for last year’s magazine, and was captured in Belize, again by Kettela, for the 60th anniversary issue that hit newsstands this May.
And while all three of her brand features have been radiant, we often find ourselves coming back to some great wisdom the former Catfish: The TV Show host dropped while on set during her brand debut in the Caribbean. At the time, the model shared some powerful insights on self-love and what it means to be a woman.
Crawford, who called out her smile and her beauty marks as a few of her favorite attributes while on set, noted that in addition to the things we admire about ourselves, everyone has self-perceived flaws that are truly minimal—and we think her outlook bears repeating.
“Everybody has that thing, like mine were my stretch marks on my kneecaps. I wanted them removed more than anything. Like I used to literally imagine them being gone and being like, ‘This will make me so much happier.’ Girl, bye,” she shared with a laugh. “Now I have them on my boobs, on my butt, on my hips, everywhere. Don’t even notice them.”
Just like the rest of us, Crawford is susceptible to moments of self-doubt, like criticizing the stretch marks on her body. However, she has a foolproof method for pulling herself out of a funk.
“Sometimes I literally tell myself, ‘Stop.’ It sounds so easy and cliche but while we can be our own biggest bully, we can also try to become our own biggest hero,” she explained last year of dealing with negative self-talk. “I remind myself that I’m doing my absolute best and about how far I’ve come and that this is just a moment and it will pass.”
“I think I’ve kind of mastered the long art of being unapologetically myself,” Crawford said. “And now that I’m that, I don’t know how to be anything else.”