Kate Upton Was a Snow Angel in These Iconic Pics From Her Cover Shoot in Antarctica
Only a supermodel can make posing in negative weather in an itty-bitty bikini look so easy. SI Swimsuit stalwart Kate Upton proved her icon status when she traveled to Antarctica to not only pose for the front of the 2013 issue but also to create one of the most special, memorable cover images in the history of the franchise. More than a decade later, even with all the spectacular, groundbreaking issues the brand has put out, SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day still calls that magazine a standout among her favorites.
“In order to complete our theme of seven continents we needed to get to the seventh continent. Antarctica was critical for us,” Day explained at the time. “The model that we brought there would have to be able to hold her own against the grandeur that is Antarctica. Kate Upton is that woman. This is the most challenging shoot we have ever done and possibly ever will do.”
The repeat cover star, who has posed for the brand seven separate years, made her debut in 2011 when she was named Rookie of the Year after her photo shoot in the Philippines. She returned in ’12 marking her first cover girl moment, and landed her third in ’17 after posing for Yu Tsai in Fiji. In 2018 she traveled to Aruba, and this year, for the special 60th anniversary issue she was captured in Mexico for one cover feature and alongside 26 fellow SI Swim legends for another front page.
“It’s such an honor to even be referred to as a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Legend. It was a huge goal at the beginning of my career, and to be sitting here now, surrounded by all these Legends, is really surreal. I was lucky enough to do a similar shoot for the 50th, and now to return for the 60th is such an honor,” the 32-year-old gushed while on location for the group shoot in Hollywood, Fla.
Today, Upton is so much more than just a trailblazing model. The Michigan native is the co-owner of Vodka seltzer brand Vosa Spirits, the host of reality fashion competition series Dress My Tour and a mom to her 6-year-old daughter Genevieve, who she shares with husband and MLB star pitcher Justin Verlander.
In preparation for the winter months that lie ahead, here are some of our favorite pics from Upton’s 2013 photo shoot with Derek Kettela in Antarctica.