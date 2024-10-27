SI Swimsuit Editor in Chief MJ Day Reveals Who She’d Like to See on the Cover Next
MJ Day, the powerhouse behind Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, has played a significant role in transforming the magazine into a global sensation. Known for championing diversity, inclusivity and innovation, Day has overseen some of the most memorable covers in the magazine’s history. Recently, as the franchise was honored with Adweek’s Brand Genius Award, she divulged some juicy answers to the internet‘s most burning questions while at the Brandweek events in Phoenix.
When asked if there’s one woman Day has been unable to “nab” for a cover photo shoot, the editor in chief didn’t even need a moment to think: former First Lady Michelle Obama.
“Michelle Obama, I’m coming for you, girl,” Day responded with a smile. “You need to be on this cover. You need to have some talks with us and inspire all the women around the world to come into your power at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.”
Day’s vision for the magazine is not just about beauty or fame; it’s about celebrating women who lead and empower others. The 60-year-old former attorney, with her advocacy for education, health and equality, represents the kind of role model that Day believes embodies the spirit of SI Swimsuit in its current era.
The New Jersey resident also revealed one of her favorite covers of all time, noting that while she does have several memorable ones (we’re thinking Martha Stewart, Ashley Graham, Ilona Maher, Tyra Banks, Leyna Bloom, Gayle King), Kate Upton‘s 2013 image in Antarctica stands out.
“I have so many. I have I have a couple for different reasons,” Day continued. “I love, love, love the Kate Upton Antarctica cover, just because of what it means and what it represented. I mean, we shot on all seven continents. We were the first fashion magazine to ever do that. And the strength and fortitude it took Kate to shoot that story and get that cover was just like one of those proud mama moments where I saw that happen for her. So I loved that one.”
SI Swim Legend Upton, who made her debut with the brand in 2011, has posed for the issue seven separate times and landed her fourth cover this year with her photo shoot with Yu Tsai in Mexico.
As Day continues to lead the publication, her commitment to pushing the boundaries of what the magazine can represent is clear. From featuring trailblazing athletes and activists to elevating diverse voices and stories, Day is redefining what it means to be a cover star.