Katie Austin Calls Her Fourth Year on SI Swimsuit Runway at Miami Swim Week the Best One Yet
Since her debut in 2021, there hasn’t been a year that Katie Austin has missed the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit runway show at Miami Swim Week. The same could be said of her magazine features: ever since she co-won the Swim Search that year, the California-based fitness instructor has posed for the annual issue every year.
Both are impressive feats, and we couldn’t be more thrilled that the 30-year-old keeps coming back year after year. Though each of the years—including the photo shoots and the Swim Week runway shows—have looked a little different, Austin has thoroughly enjoyed every one. But there was something about this latest Miami Swim Week experience that made it stand out—enough for her to admit that it might just have been the “best year yet.”
“Year 4 walking for @si_swimsuit !!!!” she enthusiastically captioned an Instagram recap of the weekend. “The thrill of the showtime moment will never get old. The girls, team, the vibes, and the energy of this show is truly unmatched🦋 dare I say - best year yet!!!”
Austin’s runway looks, like her swimsuit photo shoots, were vibrant and matched her good energy perfectly. The content creator stepped out in both a blue metallic triangle bikini and a neon pink one-piece.
As she has every other year, Austin brought the best vibes to the catwalk in Miami, and her appearance got us thinking about her stunning 2024 SI Swimsuit photo shoot in Portugal. If you have yet to see the snapshots, you have to check them out here.