Katie Austin Dazzled at Miami Swim Week in Misty Blue String Bikini
Katie Austin strutted the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach for Miami Swim Week on Saturday, June 1, and the certified fitness trainer flaunted her toned figure in a bright pink one-piece and a misty blue string bikini.
Austin, a four-time SI Swimsuit model, was discovered during the brand’s open casting call in 2021. She was declared co-winner of the Swim Search as a result of her photo shoot in Atlantic City, and has since posed for the magazine in Montenegro, the Dominican Republic and, most recently, Portugal. Austin was also named co-Rookie of the Year in 2022. The 30-year-old is the creator of the Katie Austin App, an on-demand fitness platform that provides workouts, healthy recipes and more to subscribers.
Shop Katie Austin’s Miami Swim Week runway looks
Lain Snow Pink-and-White One-Piece
Norma Kamali String Bra, $85 and String Bottoms, $85 (normakamali.com)
View Katie Austin’s full 2024 SI Swimsuit gallery here.
On Friday morning, SI Swimsuit’s Miami Swim Week events began when models and staff enjoyed an outdoor bungalow brunch followed by facials and beauty treatments. Brand stars attended a poolside SI Swimsuit event in the afternoon, in which they rocked their best beachwear to experience designer pop-ups, fun activations and more. In the evening, models were treated to a VIP welcome dinner and after-party event.
Ahead of tonight’s runway show, SI Swimsuit stars woke up early to break a sweat with Austin herself, as she led a workout with DOGPOUND. After a private brunch and more beauty treatments, models attended runway rehearsals and headed into hair and makeup. Before hitting the catwalk, they strutted the red carpet, where models Kamie Crawford and Nicole Williams English served as cohosts.
Miami Swim Week, an annual event, allows designers to showcase the hottest, trendiest styles in swimwear. Meanwhile, attendees get the opportunity to sit front row at runway shows, check out various industry events and more.