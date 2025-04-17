Kelly Rohrbach’s SI Swimsuit Debut Was Already a Decade Ago—Relive Our Fav Photos
Kelly Rohrbach made quite the impression one decade ago when posing for the pages of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for the first time. Her debut shoot, which earned her the title of Rookie of the Year, saw her travel to the scenic Big Sur, Calif. where she posed for photographer Yu Tsai. It was truly a feature for the books, and one we look back on fondly 10 years later. See one of our favorite pics from the shoot below and scroll for more.
The actress, who rose to fame playing the iconic role of C.J. Parker (made famous by Pamela Anderson) in the 2017 Baywatch movie, was undeniably incredible in her SI Swimsuit debut. Posing during golden hour in one of the most beautiful locations in the country, she was picture-perfect as she flaunted her gorgeous looks and infectious personality on set with the team.
It’s truly hard to believe her debut was already 10 years ago. Rohrbach followed it up with another appearance in the magazine a year later, that time in the gorgeous Malta with photographer Ben Watts. On both shoots, she dazzled with her stunning green eyes and toned and tanned figure.
With bright colors and various styles, Rohrbach proved she was a natural in front of the camera—no matter what she was wearing.
“I started modeling, actually, through acting. I’ve been acting for the past two years in Los Angeles, and I decided, well maybe I’ll start modeling to complement the acting,” Rohrbach shared of her career while on set in 2015. “It’s actually been a really good fit. I find that modeling is just like acting but without words and I think this was actually a really good transition for me.”
Rohrbach began acting in the 2010s, also appearing in shows like Two and a Half Men, Rizzoli & Isles, Broad City and Yellowstone, as well as movies such as Ocean’s 8 and A Rainy Day in New York. She previously played golf at Georgetown University but walked away from the sport to pursue acting, which eventually led to modeling.
“Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] is a dream come true,” she also stated on set for her rookie shoot. “It’s just such an unbelievable magazine. It’s such a magical thing to happen to me.”
Today, she is married to businessman and heir Steuart Walton and they have one child together. She mostly remains out of the public eye, with her last acting gig coming in 2019.
Needless to say, Rohrbach proved that blue was her color during her first-ever shoot. “It’s really exciting,” she shared about her Rookie of the Year title in 2015. “Sports Illustrated [Swimsuit] was sort of my intro to modeling, so it’s kind of all surreal.”
Whether she was in a string bikini, a moderate-coverage two-piece or nothing at all, as seen in the photo above, we’re still so in awe of her debut with the magazine.
Go behind the scenes at her rookie shoot from one decade ago in the video below: