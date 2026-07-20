Kim Kardashian’s ‘Lake Life’ Vacation Pics Brought Us Back to Her 2022 SI Swimsuit Debut

Ahead of the weekend, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a new 18-photo carousel with her 344 million followers, which featured a few familiar faces. In the snapshots, the reality TV star and SKIMS brand founder brought fans along for her recent vacation, simply captioning her post about the dreamy getaway “lake life.”

Alongside her children and her sisters, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, the family spent the trip participating in a few classic lakeside activities. And whether she was jet skiing off the back of a boat, enjoying a delicious-looking meal or riding on a motorbike, Kardashian always channeled her signature sleek style. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that the open water, lush greenery and vacation-ready ensembles quickly reminded us of the star’s SI Swimsuit debut!

Photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was featured as one of four cover models to grace the front page of the 2022 issue, alongside Ciara, Maye Musk and Yumi Nu. For her stunning snapshots, the brand mogul was styled in an array of daring designer pieces from beloved labels like Balenciaga, Abysse and her very own SKIMS line.

The breathtaking landscape of the Dominican Republic definitely channeled the same laid back vibes as a chic lakeside getaway, and the aesthetic of the shoot’s aforementioned wardrobe was signature Kardashian, merging closet staple pieces with an effortlessly luxe feel. Per the SI Swimsuit style team, “Kardashian's styling was influenced by sporty fashion, motocross pieces and black leather ... Her looks were designed to feel futuristic to match the looks Kardashian has been wearing in real life.”

Kim Kardashian was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by SKIMS. Sunglasses by Hall of Frames. Gloves by SKIMS. | Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

“I mean, every girl has been obsessed with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit covers. They are iconic,” Kardashian said while on set for her SI Swimsuit cover shoot. “Every time I would see magazines like this, especially in the ‘90s when I was growing up, it was always these perfect, tall, thin women. And I just had never been that. I vividly remember Tyra Banks on the cover and women with curves. I remember just thinking that was so cool.”

Scroll on to see a few more of our favorite shots from Kardashian’s SI Swimsuit debut, all of which absolutely embody her recent “lake life” vacation vibe!

Kim Kardashian was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by SKIMS. Pants by Balenciaga. | Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

Kim Kardashian was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by SKIMS. Top by Balenciaga. Gloves by Fox. | Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

Kim Kardashian was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by SKIMS. Sunglasses by Hall of Frames. Gloves by SKIMS. | Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

Kim Kardashian was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by Abysse. Gloves by Fox. | Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

Kim Kardashian was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. Swimsuit by SKIMS. | Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

Kim Kardashian was photographed by Greg Swales in the Dominican Republic. | Greg Swales/Sports Illustrated

You can check out Kardashian’s full 2022 SI Swimsuit gallery here, and take a look back at some of her best bikini moments throughout the years here!

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